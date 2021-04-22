COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Stumler helps Kentucky advance to national championship

OMAHA, Neb. — Alli Stumler is headed to the national championship.
The Christian Academy alumnae, who is a junior outside hitter for the University of Kentucky, had 13 kills and 13 digs in helping the second-seeded Wildcats to a 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17 win over No. 6 Washington in the first national semifinal Thursday night in Omaha, Neb.
Kentucky (23-1) will face fourth-seeded Texas (27-1), which swept top-seeded Wisconsin in Thursday's second semi, at 8 p.m. Saturday night (ESPN2) in the NCAA final.
“I’m stoked right now,” Stumler said with a smile in a post-match press conference. “I just want to ride the wave for a little bit and then tomorrow we’re going to get down into it. Tonight we’re going to watch this match and then tomorrow we’re going to do our scouting, do our homework, keep up with our bodies — making sure we’re getting sleep, recovery, all those things — just doing what we’ve done the whole time.
“This whole trip, it was a business trip and we’re here to take home the trophy at the end of it. The end is in sight, so we’re just going to keep our eyes focused on that and know that we’re so close and just keep doing what we’re doing.”
The Wildcats’ seventh straight win wasn’t an easy one, especially since the previous six came in straight sets.
UK won the first set by seven points before the Huskies, who eliminated the Wildcats in the 2019 tournament, fought back to take the second set by two.
Washington kept the momentum going in the third set and led by as many as six (22-16) before Kentucky rallied to score nine of the next 10 points to take a 2-1 lead.
“We were down 12-17, at one point when I looked, and then 22-16 maybe. They always had the lead in the third set, so we were really just focused on, ‘OK, how can we focus on getting 13. Now, how can we focus on 14.’ It really was a big jump for us, but I think it was so important for us to kind of be pushed,” Stumler said.
She helped key UK’s late surge at the service line. When she began serving the Wildcats trailed 22-17. They then scored five consecutive points to tie it up before the Huskies ended the run.
“I think Alli coming in and having that huge serving run was really what dug us out of that hole,” said freshman outside hitter Maddie Skinner, who also had 13 kills for the Wildcats.
Kentucky quickly responded, though, scoring the next three points to win the set.
“We went into that fourth set knowing, ‘OK, we have the confidence now that we can overcome big leads, we can overcome anything with this group,’” said Stumler, who also recorded one assist and one solo block in the win. “We knew that coming in, but really being pushed and being forced to kind of step out of our comfort zone, not knowing, ‘OK, they could win this set and now we’re down 2-1.’ It really just makes you step out of that comfort zone and kind of lean into your team. So, tons of emotion and I think really it was just a moment where we could build confidence with each other.”
In the fourth set, Washington took early leads of 5-2 and 6-4 before the Wildcats go rolling.
A 7-1 run helped UK push its lead to 17-10. The Wildcats kept the Huskies at bay the rest of the way.
Fittingly, the match ended with Stumler’s 13th, and final, kill.