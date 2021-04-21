COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Stumler named first-team All-American

First the Final Four, now first-team All-America status, it’s been a big week for Alli Stumler.
And it can still get bigger.
On Wednesday the Christian Academy alumnae and University of Kentucky junior outside hitter was named to the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association 2020 AVCA All-American team. That came less than 48 hours after the Wildcats swept Purdue to earn their first-ever Final Four appearance.
Second-seeded UK (22-1) will face sixth-seeded Washington (20-3) at 7 p.m. tonight (ESPN) in the national semifinals in Omaha, Neb. The national championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
The 6-foot-1 Stumler tops the team in points (359), points per set (4.79), kills (325) and kills per set (4.33) while hitting .337 percent. She also ranks second on the squad in digs (181) and digs per set (2.41) and third in service aces (18) and assists (16). Additionally, she has 30 total blocks.
She was one of three Wildcats named to the 14-player first-team, joining senior setter Madison Lilley and senior outside hitter Avery Skinner.
Stumler is coming off one of her best games in the blue and white. She had a match-high 16 kills and 10 digs in Kentucky’s 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 win over the Boilermakers late Monday night in the Elite Eight.
“Whether you are very seasoned, have a high volleyball IQ or not, it doesn’t take much to realize how reliable, consistent and level-headed Alli is,” Lilley, who was also the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, said after the victory over Purdue. “She is kind of our glue. She really is the most consistent player I’ve ever played with. To have somebody on the court like that is huge.
“There’s not enough words to describe how much her all-around game does for us — she passes, she’s back there playing defense, she hits the bic. There’s really nothing she can’t do. Today she came out swinging on a random, out-of-system ball, I think Elise Goetzinger set her. It’s so much fun to play next to Alli, but also it’s just massively rewarding, especially for our younger players. Alli’s consistency is something that you can’t just draw up. She’s a really rare player and we’re really happy to have her on our team. She’s our glue.”
There’s only one thing that could cap off the season for Stumler — a national title.
“We know we’re here to win it all,” she said. “We’re focused on one game at a time, but we have a big goal in mind.”