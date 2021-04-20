OMAHA, Neb. — Alli Stumler is headed to the Final Four.
The Christian Academy alum, and Kentucky junior outside hitter, won the Battle of the BFFs — a.k.a. the regional final against Purdue and her best friend Marissa Hornung 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 — late Monday night to advance to the national semifinals.
The 6-foot-1 Stumler had a match-high 16 kills, to go along with 10 digs, to lead the No. 2 seed Wildcats to a sweep of the seventh-seeded Boilermakers.
“She was huge. She was unstoppable for two sets,” UK coach Craig Skinner said. “She was definitely a difference-maker tonight.”
Stumler and the Wildcats (22-1) will face sixth-seeded Washington (20-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday night in Omaha. The national championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday night.
Making it into the Final Four wasn’t easy for Kentucky, though.
In the first set, the Wildcats fell behind 17-12 before rallying. Down by five, UK went on a 7-0 run that concluded with a kill by Stumler. The Wildcats never trailed again en route to the two-point triumph.
The second set was once again back-and-forth before consecutive kills by Stumler put Kentucky on top 15-14.
Later, Purdue pulled ahead 19-18 before the Wildcats scored four straight to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. That surge was highlighted by a highlight-reel play by Stumler. With UK leading 20-19, Stumler laid out on the floor to make a back-handed dig then bounced back up and made a cross-court kill to win the point.
In the third set, Kentucky ran out to leads of 7-0 and 11-1 en route to the nine-point triumph.
The Wildcats finished with 50 kills and 47 digs.
“Our service-receive numbers were unreal and then our defense, we were just talking, I don’t think our defense has ever played like that before,” Stumler said afterward. “We were just going all out and knowing that this could potentially be our last match, ‘So how do we want to remember it?’ I think we handled it as best we could. We took care of business, obviously, in three.”
Stumler hit .300 for the match and also recorded a block and an assist.
On the flip side, Hornung had a team-high 11 digs for the Boilers (16-7). The Providence graduate also had one kill.
Thursday’s semifinal will be a chance at redemption for Kentucky after losing to Washington in the Sweet 16 in 2019. The Huskies won that match 25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22.
“We know we’re here to win it all,” Stumler said. “We’re focused on one game at a time, but we have a big goal in mind and so we come in every day. Whether it’s at 2 p.m. or 9 p.m., whatever it is, we’re going to get in and get it done.”
