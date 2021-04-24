Alli Stumler is a national champion.
The Christian Academy alumnae and junior outside hitter for the University of Kentucky had a match-high 26 kills to lead the Wildcats to a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Texas in the NCAA final Saturday night in Omaha, Neb.
The 6-foot-1 Stumler also recorded five digs, two service aces and one block for UK (24-1), which won its first national title. Fittingly Stumler, who finished with an incredible .471 hitting percentage and only had two hitting errors, had the match-clinching kill for the Wildcats.
This story will be updated.
