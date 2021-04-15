OMAHA, Neb. — Three teams with local players have reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky, which features Christian Academy alum Alli Stumler; Purdue, which features Providence alum Marissa Hornung and Louisville, which has Pioneers alum Ceci Rush, all reached the regional semifinal round of the Big Dance with victories Thursday in Omaha, Neb.
Stumler and the Wildcats, who are the No. 2 national seed, swept UNLV 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 in a second-round match. The 6-foot-1 junior outside hitter had 10 kills, a .471 hitting percentage and eight digs in the straight sets victory.
Kentucky (20-1) will face the winner between Washington State and Western Kentucky in the regional semis Sunday.
Hornung and the Boilermakers, who are the No. 7 national seed, swept High Point 26-24, 25-18, 25-19 in a second-round match. The junior defensive specialist had six digs and one service ace in the win.
Purdue (15-6) will take on 10th-seeded Oregon on Sunday.
Rush and the Cardinals, who are the No. 11 national seed, dropped the first set before rallying to beat San Diego 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 29-27 in a second-round match. The freshman defensive specialist didn’t see any action in the win.
Louisville (15-2) will face sixth-seeded Washington on Sunday.
Meanwhile Morehead State, which features Floyd Central products Mia Swearingen and Taylor Hodges, won its first-round match Wednesday night before losing in the second round Thursday.
The Eagles outlasted Creighton 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13 in their first-round match. In the victory, Swearingen tallied four kills, two block assists and one assist while Hodges had eight digs and an assist.
Morehead then lost in straight sets to Florida, the No. 8 national seed. The Gators triumphed 25-14, 25-19, 25-19.
Swearingen recorded one kill and one block assist in the loss while Hodges tallied a team-high 10 digs to go along with one service ace and one assist in defeat for the Eagles, who ended their season with a 17-2 record.
Another former CAI graduate, Sierra Rayzor, and her Samford squad was swept by Wright State in a first-round match Wednesday night. The Raiders won 25-20, 25-12, 25-15.
Rayzor had five kills, two block assists, one dig and six points in defeat for the Bulldogs, who finished their season 15-4.
