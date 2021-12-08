Three Providence graduates continue their quest for a national title today.
Purdue’s sister act of Marissa and Ali Hornung, along with Louisville’s Ceci Rush, and their respective teams will compete in the regional semifinal round of the NCAA Tournament.
While Christian Academy alumnae Alli Stumler and defending national champion Kentucky were upset by Illinois in the second round of the Big Dance last weekend, the Boilermakers and Cardinals survived their first two matches.
Purdue swept Illinois State 25-21, 25-17, 25-11 last Thursday in its first-rounder, then rallied from two sets down to defeat Dayton 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5 in Friday’s second round at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette.
In the win over the Redbirds the elder Hornung, a 5-foot-7 senior defensive specialist, had 11 digs — which was second on the squad — and one service ace. The younger Hornung, a 5-10 freshman defensive specialist/outside hitter, saw action in two sets of that match.
Then in the big comeback over the Flyers, Marissa Hornung had 15 digs and two assists while Ali Hornung recorded one service ace in four sets of action.
The Hornungs and the sixth-seeded Boilermakers (25-6) will face 11th-seeded BYU (30-1) at 11 a.m. this morning (ESPNU) in a Round of 16 match at Pittsburgh. If Purdue is victorious, it will face the winner between the third-seeded, and host, Panthers (28-3) and Kansas (18-11) in the Pittsburgh Regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon (ESPNU).
Meanwhile Rush, a 5-9 sophomore libero/defensive specialist, played in each of the No. 1-ranked Cardinals’ first two victories.
She saw action in one set of UofL’s 25-11, 25-20, 25-11 first-round sweep of Illinois-Chicago last Friday at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. The next day, she played in two sets of the Cards’ 29-27, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of Ball State in the second round.
Top-seeded Louisville (30-0) will host No. 16 Florida (22-8) at 1 p.m. this afternoon in a Sweet 16 match at Freedom Hall. If the Cardinals win, they’ll face the victor between eighth-seeded Georgia Tech (25-5) and ninth-seeded Ohio State (27-5) in the Louisville Regional final, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday evening (ESPNU).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.