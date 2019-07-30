BLOG: Clarksville's Walls commits to play for Bellarmine

Baseball
• Clarksville senior Webster Walls has committed to play his college baseball at Bellarmine, which is transitioning to Division I athletics in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Walls had a strong junior season as documented this past spring.
Congrats to Southern Indiana Tiger Webster Walls on his commitment to Bellarmine Baseball! #TigerAlum https://t.co/gZVn4vLa4G— Rawlings Tigers (@Rawlings_Tigers) July 29, 2019
• Providence catcher Adam Uhl signed to play at Franklin College. Uhl was a a three-year starter as the Pioneers catcher and a four-year varsity letter winner. He was a member of the 2016 state championship Team and as a sophomore earned the defensive player of the year award with his work behind the plate.
Franklin had is best season ever in 2018 with a 39-5 record, winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Coach Lance Marshall of Franklin is excited about the addition.
“We are excited to add Adam to the Franklin College baseball program. He is a terrific young man and will be a good addition to our program," Marshall said.
• Jack Ellis (Jeffersonville) has signed to play at John A. Logan College.
• Drew Taylor (Jeffersonville) signed recently to play at the University of Southern Indiana.
• Indiana University's Gabe Bierman (Jeffersonville) has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after striking out eight of the nine batters he faced during a three-inning save Friday at Michigan. Bierman, 3-0 with a 3.75 ERA, earned his first save of his college career. Bierman is Jeffersonville's single-season and single-game (15) strikeout record holder.
• University of Southern Indiana freshman catcher Lucas McNew (Borden) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year on Wednesday night. McNew is hitting a team-high .345 and has driven in 44 runs in 48 games so far this season for the Screaming Eagles. He has also scored a team-best 46 runs while ranking second on the squad in home runs (nine) and doubles (14). In GLVC play, McNew is hitting .362 with nine doubles and nine home runs while scoring 40 runs.
• University of Southern Indiana freshman Lucas McNew (Borden) takes a four-game hitting streak into Tuesday's game at Kentucky Wesleyan. McNew is 8 for 15 with a double during that streak. His batting average leads the Screaming Eagles at .349 and he's second on the team with eight home runs to go with 12 doubles and 9-for-12 on stolen-base attempts.
• Joe Burke (Jeffersonville) and Ian Ellis (Jeffersonville) are heating up at the right time for Kentucky Wesleyan. Burke connected for his 34th career home run in the second half of a doubleheader Saturday for Wesleyan. Ellis also homered in the first half of the doubleheader sweep.
• Indiana Wesleyan freshman, and 2018 Jeffersonville graduate, Ethan English had a huge day at the plate in the Wildcats' 20-16 triumph over host Grace. The 2018 NTSPY Player of the Year went 4-for-5 with a single, double, two home runs and eight RBIs while also scoring four runs. Through 22 games this season English is hitting .361 with nine doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs. He has a .651 slugging percentage and a .455 on-base percentage.
Jeff alum- Ethan English goes 4-5 in today’s game, with a single, double, 2 home runs and 8 RBI’s. 🔥⚾️ @derekellis10 @ethanenglish32 @JeffRedDevilBB @Jeffsportsperfo @JHSRedDevils pic.twitter.com/HsZPOUeimY— Danny Struck (@danny_struck) April 9, 2019
• Southern Indiana freshman left-handed pitcher Sammy Barnett, a 2018 Silver Creek graduate, improved to 3-1 on the mound in the Screaming Eagles' 16-7 win over visiting McKendree on Tuesday night. Barnett yielded four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three in five innings. In five appearances, including two starts, Barnett is 3-1 with a 4.43 earned run average. He has 13 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.
• Vincennes freshman Ryan Robison went 2-for-5 with an RBI and score in the Trailblazers' 8-3 triumph over Frontier on Tuesday. The 2018 New Albany graduate is having a solid campaign for Vincennes.
• In its longest game by innings in over two years, No. 8 Louisville (24-8, 10-5 ACC) entered the 11th inning Sunday against Clemson with the game knotted up at four apiece. With one down, Alex Binelas hammered the first pitch he saw over the wall in right for his team-leading fourth homer of the year to put the Cardinals in front. Two batters later, former Jeffersonville standout Drew Campbell lined the first pitch just over the right field wall to stretch the margin to two.
Louisville held on for the 7-4 victory.
🎥 @6_Campbell_6 leaves the yard for the first time this season!📺 https://t.co/N2YK0DW8bk pic.twitter.com/FEt9T1BSqP— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 7, 2019
• Campbell was not the only former Red Devil to leave the yard Sunday. Ian Ellis connected for a two-run, walk-off home run Sunday in a 3-1 victory for Kentucky Wesleyan against Walsh in the first game of a doubleheader. The home runs was Ellis' second of the season.
Ian Ellis walks it off for @KWC_baseball. @JeffRedDevilBB @ianxellis pic.twitter.com/NC2WGmmLS4— Derek Ellis (@oz6to4to3) April 7, 2019
• Providence senior Adam Uhl recently committed to play baseball at Franklin College.
Blessed to be able to say I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Franklin College. I’d like to thank Coach Marshall for giving me the opportunity to keep playing the great game of baseball. Go Grizz. pic.twitter.com/zo3S0211SH— Adam Uhl (@AdamUhl3) March 25, 2019
• University of Southern Indiana freshman Bryson McNay (Silver Creek) was hitting .348 with two home runs and eight RBI going into Friday's home opener. His batting average ranks second on the team. McNay is 1 for 1 with a walk as the Screaming Eagles lead 8-0 against William Jewell.
• Logan Murphy (Silver Creek) tossed a complete-game for Greenville University on March 20, striking out 11 batters in a 7-3 victory at Iowa Wesleyan in a Division III matchup.
• As of action through March 19, Louisville center fielder Drew Campbell (Jeffersonville) has four doubles in his past seven games for the Cardinals, raising his batting average to .274.
• Kentucky Wesleyan's Joe Burke (Jeffersonville) had a four-RBI performance Monday during a 10-1 victory against Lake Erie. Burke is hitting .311 with two home runs, six doubles and 12 RBIs.
Basketball
• Jeffersonville rising sophomore Will Lovings-Watts received his first Division I offer over the weekend from Bradley University. Lovings-Watts, a 6-foot-5 small forward, is fourth in the state rankings for 2022 prospects, according to Prep Hoops Indiana.
• Jeffersonville rising senior Tre Coleman, a standout for the boys’ basketball team, has received seven new Division I offers over the last week. Over the weekend Coleman tweeted that he had received offers from five schools — Duquesne, Kent State, IUPUI, Akron and Murray State. Then, in the last couple of days he tweeted that he's also received offers from Nevada and Miami (Ohio).
The 6-foot-5 wing, who previously had offers from Indiana State and Ball State, averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots per game last season for the Red Devils, who won their first sectional title since 2013.
Coleman's classmate, and teammate, Jacob Jones also tweeted Monday that he had received an offer from Wisconsin Green Bay.
View this post on Instagram
Jacob Jones received his first Division I scholarship offer and his Jeff teammate Tre Coleman is up to seven schools looking to acquire his services. Link to the News and Tribune’s Collegiate Blog in the bio. #prephoopsindiana #hoosierhysteria #jeffersonvilleindiana #ihsaa #wisconsingreenbay #jeffreddevils
The 5-10 point guard averaged 11.4 points, 7.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game last season for Jeff.
• Jeffersonville junior All-Star Nan Garcia has received offers from Saint Louis University and University of Miami. The Hurricanes are the first offer from the Atlantic Coast Conference for Garcia, also announced offers from Dayton and Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday.
• Sean East announced Sunday on Twitter with a video that he's committed to the University of Massachusetts. The 2018 Indiana All-Star and part of New Albany's 2016 Class 4A state championship team considered offers from Mercer and Southeast Missouri State among others.
😳😳😳 #committed pic.twitter.com/6sZa5w7Bj3— NBA Sean 😳😳😳 (@Rise_shine_35) April 28, 2019
• Josh Jefferson (New Albany) has announced his new college destination following his decision to transfer from Illinois State last month. Jefferson averaged 8.7 points and shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range in his only season at Illinois State following an outstanding two-year stint at Lake Land College.
New home 💚 #TMC🏁 pic.twitter.com/yG5j4p6lYB— JJ (@Josh_Jefferson1) April 26, 2019
• Jeffersonville's Tre Coleman announced that he has a scholarship offer to play at Ball State. He already received an offer from Indiana State over the winter.
• Former New Albany standout and Indiana All-Star Sean East has a Division I offer to play at Mercer University, according to the Columbine Men's Basketball staff. East has finished an outstanding season at the prep school.
Mercer is a Southern Conference program that has just hired a new head coach, Greg Gary, who has spent the past eight years as an assistant for Matt Painter at Purdue. Gary is an Anderson, Indiana, native.
• Floyd Central's Jacob Ray has committed to play at IU Southeast for coach Wiley Brown. The 6-foot-7 Ray provides size and frontcourt depth for the Grenadiers.
• Rock Creek senior girls’ basketball standout Abbey Guidry recently signed to continue her athletic and academic careers at the United States Coast Guard Academy.
"Thank you everyone for the endless support you’ve given me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my friends, family, and coaches. I am incredibly proud to say I’m continuing my academic and athletic career at the United States Coast Guard Academy!" Guidry tweeted late last month.
• Following two seasons at Olney Central, Haley Baxter (Silver Creek) has announced her plans to play at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The Patriots are an NAIA school in the Mid-South Conference.
Football
• Caleb Rotenberger of Rock Creek announced his decision to play for Kentucky Christian University. The QB threw for 1,146 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season for Rock Creek.
Golf
• New Albany graduate Nolan Keeler, who was named the NTSPY Golfer of the Year, has signed to play at Marian University. Keeler was runner-up in the Providence Sectional this season and won the Floyd Central Invitational. He joins Jeffersonville's Jay Williams at Marian.
Softball
• Haley Shouse (Borden) went 2 for 3 with an RBI double — her seventh of the season — on Thursday for USI (34-19) in a 4-0 victory vs. Wayne State in the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener. On Friday morning, Shouse, a .295 hitter this season, went 0 for 2 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to Grand Valley State.
• Haley Shouse (Borden) had her eighth and ninth multi-hit games of the season for USI on Saturday, going 2 for 3 and 2 for 4 against Indianapolis to raise her batting average to .295 this season.
• Indiana University junior Gabbi Jenkins was 2 for 3 in the Hoosiers' most recent win — a 6-4 victory over Ohio University. She also had a stolen base and raised her batting average to .337 for 25-6 Indiana.
She also had a diving catch in the game for No. 22-ranked IU.
What a catch from Jenkins!The rightfielder flashes the leather for the first out of the third. pic.twitter.com/lzfA1VMr80— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) March 17, 2019
• Hanover sophomore Mackenzie Smith (Charlestown) went 3 for 6 during the Panthers' home opener on March 15. Smith is hitting .317 for the Panthers.
• Hanover pitcher Allison Wiseman (New Albany) pitched five shutout innings against Capital on March 15. Wiseman has a 3.94 ERA this season.
Track and field
• Jacob Hedrick (Henryville) was named the Most Valuable Runner at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference meet on May 2. The senior won two distance events at the 2019 outdoor conference meet, taking first place in the 5000m and 10000m runs with times of 15:10.16 and 31:52.15, respectively.
• Indiana State freshman Tremaine Gonzalez (Silver Creek) ran a 110-meter hurdles time of 14.56 in last weekend's Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute. His time ranks 79th in the NCAA East overall and 16th among all freshman.
Soccer
• Silver Creek senior Ethan Eckert will play soccer for Marian University. Eckert scored 20 goals to go with five assists during his senior campaign last fall. Marian is a NAIA school in Indianapolis.