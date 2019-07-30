You are the owner of this article.
Collegiate Report

BLOG: Clarksville's Walls commits to play for Bellarmine

Baseball 

Buy Now

Webster Walls prepares for a pitch last week during a 5-2 win against Salem. | STAFF PHOTO BY CRAIG PEARSON.

• Clarksville senior Webster Walls has committed to play his college baseball at Bellarmine, which is transitioning to Division I athletics in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Walls had a strong junior season as documented this past spring. 

Uhl signing

Adam Uhl is surrounded by family and coaches as he signs to play baseball at Franklin College. 

• Providence catcher Adam Uhl signed to play at Franklin College. Uhl was a a three-year starter as the Pioneers catcher and a four-year varsity letter winner. He was a member of the 2016 state championship Team and as a sophomore earned the defensive player of the year award with his work behind the plate. 

Franklin had is best season ever in 2018 with a 39-5 record, winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Coach Lance Marshall of Franklin is excited about the addition.

“We are excited to add Adam to the Franklin College baseball program. He is a terrific young man and will be a good addition to our program," Marshall said. 

• Jack Ellis (Jeffersonville) has signed to play at John A. Logan College. 

Ellis signs

Jeffersonville senior Jack Ellis recently signed to play baseball at John Logan College in Illinois. Pictured, left to right, Red Devils coach, and father, Derek Ellis, Jack Ellis, Jeffersonville assistant coach P.J. Thomas (front row); strength coach Danny Struck, Jeffersonville athletic director Todd Satterly (back row). | PHOTO SUBMITTED

• Drew Taylor (Jeffersonville) signed recently to play at the University of Southern Indiana. 

Taylor signing

Jeffersonville senior Drew Taylor recently signed to play baseball at the University of Southern Indiana. Pictured, left to right, mother Debbie Taylor, Drew Taylor, father John Taylor (front row); Jeffersonville coach Derek Ellis, Red Devils assistant coach Jeff Crawford (back row). | PHOTO SUBMITTED
Bierman

Gabe Bierman struck out eight Michigan batters in three perfect innings Friday to earn his first college save. | IU ATHLETICS PHOTO

• Indiana University's Gabe Bierman (Jeffersonville) has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after striking out eight of the nine batters he faced during a three-inning save Friday at Michigan. Bierman, 3-0 with a 3.75 ERA, earned his first save of his college career. Bierman is Jeffersonville's single-season and single-game (15) strikeout record holder. 

• University of Southern Indiana freshman catcher Lucas McNew (Borden) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year on Wednesday night. McNew is hitting a team-high .345 and has driven in 44 runs in 48 games so far this season for the Screaming Eagles. He has also scored a team-best 46 runs while ranking second on the squad in home runs (nine) and doubles (14). In GLVC play, McNew is hitting .362 with nine doubles and nine home runs while scoring 40 runs. 

• University of Southern Indiana freshman Lucas McNew (Borden) takes a four-game hitting streak into Tuesday's game at Kentucky Wesleyan. McNew is 8 for 15 with a double during that streak. His batting average leads the Screaming Eagles at .349 and he's second on the team with eight home runs to go with 12 doubles and 9-for-12 on stolen-base attempts. 

• Joe Burke (Jeffersonville) and Ian Ellis (Jeffersonville) are heating up at the right time for Kentucky Wesleyan. Burke connected for his 34th career home run in the second half of a doubleheader Saturday for Wesleyan. Ellis also homered in the first half of the doubleheader sweep.  

• Indiana Wesleyan freshman, and 2018 Jeffersonville graduate, Ethan English had a huge day at the plate in the Wildcats' 20-16 triumph over host Grace. The 2018 NTSPY Player of the Year went 4-for-5 with a single, double, two home runs and eight RBIs while also scoring four runs. Through 22 games this season English is hitting .361 with nine doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs. He has a .651 slugging percentage and a .455 on-base percentage. 

• Southern Indiana freshman left-handed pitcher Sammy Barnett, a 2018 Silver Creek graduate, improved to 3-1 on the mound in the Screaming Eagles' 16-7 win over visiting McKendree on Tuesday night. Barnett yielded four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three in five innings. In five appearances, including two starts, Barnett is 3-1 with a 4.43 earned run average. He has 13 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

• Vincennes freshman Ryan Robison went 2-for-5 with an RBI and score in the Trailblazers' 8-3 triumph over Frontier on Tuesday. The 2018 New Albany graduate is having a solid campaign for Vincennes.

 • In its longest game by innings in over two years, No. 8 Louisville (24-8, 10-5 ACC) entered the 11th inning Sunday against Clemson with the game knotted up at four apiece. With one down, Alex Binelas hammered the first pitch he saw over the wall in right for his team-leading fourth homer of the year to put the Cardinals in front. Two batters later, former Jeffersonville standout Drew Campbell lined the first pitch just over the right field wall to stretch the margin to two.

Louisville held on for the 7-4 victory.  

• Campbell was not the only former Red Devil to leave the yard Sunday. Ian Ellis connected for a two-run, walk-off home run Sunday in a 3-1 victory for Kentucky Wesleyan against Walsh in the first game of a doubleheader. The home runs was Ellis' second of the season.

 

• Providence senior Adam Uhl recently committed to play baseball at Franklin College.

 

 

• University of Southern Indiana freshman Bryson McNay (Silver Creek) was hitting .348 with two home runs and eight RBI going into Friday's home opener. His batting average ranks second on the team. McNay is 1 for 1 with a walk as the Screaming Eagles lead 8-0 against William Jewell. 

 

McNay
Buy Now

 

• Logan Murphy (Silver Creek) tossed a complete-game for Greenville University on March 20, striking out 11 batters in a 7-3 victory at Iowa Wesleyan in a Division III matchup. 

 

• As of action through March 19, Louisville center fielder Drew Campbell (Jeffersonville) has four doubles in his past seven games for the Cardinals, raising his batting average to .274. 

 

 

• Kentucky Wesleyan's Joe Burke (Jeffersonville) had a four-RBI performance Monday during a 10-1 victory against Lake Erie. Burke is hitting .311 with two home runs, six doubles and 12 RBIs. 

 

Burke
Buy Now

Joseph Burke rounds third base after a home run earlier this season. 

Basketball

Lovings-Watts
Buy Now

Will Lovings-Watts posted on his Twitter page that he received a scholarship offer from Bradley University. 

• Jeffersonville rising sophomore Will Lovings-Watts received his first Division I offer over the weekend from Bradley University. Lovings-Watts, a 6-foot-5 small forward, is fourth in the state rankings for 2022 prospects, according to Prep Hoops Indiana. 

Tre Coleman 4 (copy)
Buy Now

Jeffersonville rising senior Tre Coleman scored a game-high-tying 22 points for the Indiana Junior All-Star team in its 142-105 win over its Kentucky counterparts Monday night at William S. Johnson Arena. 

• Jeffersonville rising senior Tre Coleman, a standout for the boys’ basketball team, has received seven new Division I offers over the last week. Over the weekend Coleman tweeted that he had received offers from five schools — Duquesne, Kent State, IUPUI, Akron and Murray State. Then, in the last couple of days he tweeted that he's also received offers from Nevada and Miami (Ohio). 

The 6-foot-5 wing, who previously had offers from Indiana State and Ball State, averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots per game last season for the Red Devils, who won their first sectional title since 2013.

Coleman's classmate, and teammate, Jacob Jones also tweeted Monday that he had received an offer from Wisconsin Green Bay. 

The 5-10 point guard averaged 11.4 points, 7.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game last season for Jeff. 

• Jeffersonville junior All-Star Nan Garcia has received offers from Saint Louis University and University of Miami. The Hurricanes are the first offer from the Atlantic Coast Conference for Garcia, also announced offers from Dayton and Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday. 

East
Buy Now

Combine Academy's Sean East poses for a photo at the Charlotte, North Carolina, school. 

• Sean East announced Sunday on Twitter with a video that he's committed to the University of Massachusetts. The 2018 Indiana All-Star and part of New Albany's 2016 Class 4A state championship team considered offers from Mercer and Southeast Missouri State among others. 

• Josh Jefferson (New Albany) has announced his new college destination following his decision to transfer from Illinois State last month. Jefferson averaged 8.7 points and shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range in his only season at Illinois State following an outstanding two-year stint at Lake Land College. 

• Jeffersonville's Tre Coleman announced that he has a scholarship offer to play at Ball State. He already received an offer from Indiana State over the winter. 

• Former New Albany standout and Indiana All-Star Sean East has a Division I offer to play at Mercer University, according to the Columbine Men's Basketball staff. East has finished an outstanding season at the prep school. 

Mercer is a Southern Conference program that has just hired a new head coach, Greg Gary, who has spent the past eight years as an assistant for Matt Painter at Purdue. Gary is an Anderson, Indiana, native. 

Jacob Ray

• Floyd Central's Jacob Ray has committed to play at IU Southeast for coach Wiley Brown. The 6-foot-7 Ray provides size and frontcourt depth for the Grenadiers.

Guidry
Buy Now

• Rock Creek senior girls’ basketball standout Abbey Guidry recently signed to continue her athletic and academic careers at the United States Coast Guard Academy.

"Thank you everyone for the endless support you’ve given me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my friends, family, and coaches. I am incredibly proud to say I’m continuing my academic and athletic career at the United States Coast Guard Academy!" Guidry tweeted late last month.

• Following two seasons at Olney Central, Haley Baxter (Silver Creek) has announced her plans to play at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The Patriots are an NAIA school in the Mid-South Conference.

Baxter averaged 5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals this past season. 
Baxter
Buy Now

Haley Baxter will play her final two college seasons at the University of the Cubmerlands. 

   

Football

Rotenberger

Rock Creek's Caleb Rotenberger will play for Kentucky Christian University next season. 

• Caleb Rotenberger of Rock Creek announced his decision to play for Kentucky Christian University. The QB threw for 1,146 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season for Rock Creek. 

Golf

Keeler signing
Buy Now

Nolan Keeler of New Albany will play golf at Marian University. 

New Albany graduate Nolan Keeler, who was named the NTSPY Golfer of the Year, has signed to play at Marian University. Keeler was runner-up in the Providence Sectional this season and won the Floyd Central Invitational. He joins Jeffersonville's Jay Williams at Marian. 

Softball

Shouse
Buy Now

Haley Shouse went 2 for 3 with an RBI double for USI on Thursday. 

• Haley Shouse (Borden) went 2 for 3 with an RBI double — her seventh of the season — on Thursday for USI (34-19) in a 4-0 victory vs. Wayne State in the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener. On Friday morning, Shouse, a .295 hitter this season, went 0 for 2 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to Grand Valley State. 

• Haley Shouse (Borden) had her eighth and ninth multi-hit games of the season for USI on Saturday, going 2 for 3 and 2 for 4 against Indianapolis to raise her batting average to .295 this season. 

• Indiana University junior Gabbi Jenkins was 2 for 3 in the Hoosiers' most recent win — a 6-4 victory over Ohio University. She also had a stolen base and raised her batting average to .337 for 25-6 Indiana. 

She also had a diving catch in the game for No. 22-ranked IU. 

• Hanover sophomore Mackenzie Smith (Charlestown) went 3 for 6 during the Panthers' home opener on March 15. Smith is hitting .317 for the Panthers. 

• Hanover pitcher Allison Wiseman (New Albany) pitched five shutout innings against Capital on March 15. Wiseman has a 3.94 ERA this season.

 Track and field

 

Hedrick

 

• Jacob Hedrick (Henryville) was named the Most Valuable Runner at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference meet on May 2. The senior won two distance events at the 2019 outdoor conference meet, taking first place in the 5000m and 10000m runs with times of 15:10.16 and 31:52.15, respectively.

 

• Indiana State freshman Tremaine Gonzalez (Silver Creek) ran a 110-meter hurdles time of 14.56 in last weekend's Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute. His time ranks 79th in the NCAA East overall and 16th among all freshman. 

 

Gonzalez
Buy Now

Indiana State freshman Tremaine Gonzalez clears a hurdle during last weekend's Gibson Invitational at Indiana State. 

 

 

Soccer

Ethan Eckert
Buy Now

Silver Creek's Ethan Eckert heads the ball down the field during the Dragons' loss to Jeffersonville in penalty kicks in the opening round of the Floyd Central Sectional on Oct. 3, 2016. 

• Silver Creek senior Ethan Eckert will play soccer for Marian University. Eckert scored 20 goals to go with five assists during his senior campaign last fall. Marian is a NAIA school in Indianapolis. 

