Basketball

• New Albany's Sean East was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week on Monday.

After averaging 16 points, 6.5 assists per game and landing the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter's Top Ten Plays, the UMass freshman had a memorable week.

It is the second straight week that a Minuteman has earned rookie of the week distinction after T.J. Weeks picked up the accolade last week. It marks the first time since the 2003-04 season that UMass has had consecutive A-10 Rookie of the Week accolades.

The Minutemen, one of 74 unbeaten teams in the nation and one of 33 teams unbeaten through at least four games, is back in action on Wednesday night when Massachusetts hosts Rider at 7 p.m. as part of the Air Force Reserve Tip Off Tournament, pres. by Citi. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN and streamed on ESPN+

• Jeffersonville senior wing Tre Coleman announced his college decision Thursday via Twitter. He will play for former Indiana great Steve Alford at the University of Nevada.

Coleman averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocks last season and led the Red Devils to the Class 4A Seymour Sectional title.

Coleman is rated the No. 8 prospect in the 2020 class in the state of Indiana by prephoops.com.

• Jeffersonville senior point guard Jacob Jones made his verbal commitment to the University of Green Bay official on Saturday, pledging to play Division I basketball for the Phoenix.

C O M M I T E D ✅💚 pic.twitter.com/QOVlo4jICJ — Jacob Jones (@indiana11jones) September 7, 2019

He's the first 2020 commitment for coach Linc Darner, who played for Gene Keady at Purdue.

Jones, a dynamic 5-foot-10 playmaker, averaged 11.4 points and 7.4 assists as a junior for the Red Devils.

"I'm extremely happy for him. He is a hell of a point guard. The kid can really play. He sees the floor real well," said Wiley Brown, the IU Southeast head coach who has also coached Jones in his The Ville AAU program off and on since Jones was a sixth-grader. "What he has worked on is his jump shot."

Jones shot 43 percent from 3-point range last season, hitting 18 of 42 attempts.

Jones was among the state's leaders in assists last season. He looks forward to continuing to build his playmaking skills at the college level. Jones described Green Bay as a strong fit.

"Just the pace and tempo that they play at makes me the perfect fit and the fact that they don’t have any young point guards," Jones said of his decision.

Jones is also a tough defender, averaging 1.9 steals last season. Brown looks forward to following Jones' career.

"He had a lot of coaches out to see him. Unfortunately, the coaches look at his stature [at 5-10]," Brown said. "They don't see the inside of his heart. The kid works extremely hard on and off the floor. He's extremely intelligent as a basketball player and education wise."

• In addition to his earlier reported offers from Indiana and Purdue, Silver Creek's Trey Kaufman picked up an offer from Louisville this week, following up recent offers from the University of Cincinnati and Xavier.

• Jeffersonville rising sophomore Will Lovings-Watts received his first Division I offer over the weekend from Bradley University. Lovings-Watts, a 6-foot-5 small forward, is fourth in the state rankings for 2022 prospects, according to Prep Hoops Indiana.

• Jeffersonville rising senior Tre Coleman, a standout for the boys’ basketball team, has received seven new Division I offers over the last week. Over the weekend Coleman tweeted that he had received offers from five schools — Duquesne, Kent State, IUPUI, Akron and Murray State. Then, in the last couple of days he tweeted that he's also received offers from Nevada and Miami (Ohio).

The 6-foot-5 wing, who previously had offers from Indiana State and Ball State, averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.1 blocked shots per game last season for the Red Devils, who won their first sectional title since 2013.

Coleman's classmate, and teammate, Jacob Jones also tweeted Monday that he had received an offer from Wisconsin Green Bay.

The 5-10 point guard averaged 11.4 points, 7.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game last season for Jeff.

• Jeffersonville junior All-Star Nan Garcia has received offers from Saint Louis University and University of Miami. The Hurricanes are the first offer from the Atlantic Coast Conference for Garcia, also announced offers from Dayton and Middle Tennessee State on Tuesday.

• Sean East announced Sunday on Twitter with a video that he's committed to the University of Massachusetts. The 2018 Indiana All-Star and part of New Albany's 2016 Class 4A state championship team considered offers from Mercer and Southeast Missouri State among others.

• Josh Jefferson (New Albany) has announced his new college destination following his decision to transfer from Illinois State last month. Jefferson averaged 8.7 points and shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range in his only season at Illinois State following an outstanding two-year stint at Lake Land College.

• Jeffersonville's Tre Coleman announced that he has a scholarship offer to play at Ball State. He already received an offer from Indiana State over the winter.

• Former New Albany standout and Indiana All-Star Sean East has a Division I offer to play at Mercer University, according to the Columbine Men's Basketball staff. East has finished an outstanding season at the prep school.

Mercer is a Southern Conference program that has just hired a new head coach, Greg Gary, who has spent the past eight years as an assistant for Matt Painter at Purdue. Gary is an Anderson, Indiana, native.

• Floyd Central's Jacob Ray has committed to play at IU Southeast for coach Wiley Brown. The 6-foot-7 Ray provides size and frontcourt depth for the Grenadiers.

• Rock Creek senior girls’ basketball standout Abbey Guidry recently signed to continue her athletic and academic careers at the United States Coast Guard Academy. "Thank you everyone for the endless support you’ve given me. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my friends, family, and coaches. I am incredibly proud to say I’m continuing my academic and athletic career at the United States Coast Guard Academy!" Guidry tweeted late last month. • Following two seasons at Olney Central, Haley Baxter (Silver Creek) has announced her plans to play at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky. The Patriots are an NAIA school in the Mid-South Conference.

Baxter averaged 5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals this past season.

Baseball

Ethan English, the 2018 NTSPY (News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly) Player of the Year at Jeffersonville, is the latest in line of Clark and Floyd County athletes set to join the Division I ranks.

English verbally committed to play for Texas Christian University in 2021. The sophomore at John A. Logan College will play this spring at the junior college level.

English played his freshman season at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan. He missed the first 17 games of the season but still managed to hit .333 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. The freshman compiled a .420 on-base percentage and a team-leading .717 slugging percentage.

English will be a two-way player for the Horned Frogs.

TCU picks up a high-end two-way in John A. Logan’s Ethan English. 90-94 mph from the right side with bat-missing curveball, also has substantial raw power at the plate with middle of the order potential. Will be on #MLBDraft radars this spring. #FrogsUp #PGJC https://t.co/Rb7AZCTQxw — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) October 2, 2019

English discusses his verbal commitment here:

• Clarksville senior Webster Walls has committed to play his college baseball at Bellarmine, which is transitioning to Division I athletics in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Walls had a strong junior season as documented this past spring.

Congrats to Southern Indiana Tiger Webster Walls on his commitment to Bellarmine Baseball! #TigerAlum https://t.co/gZVn4vLa4G — Rawlings Tigers (@Rawlings_Tigers) July 29, 2019

• Providence catcher Adam Uhl signed to play at Franklin College. Uhl was a a three-year starter as the Pioneers catcher and a four-year varsity letter winner. He was a member of the 2016 state championship Team and as a sophomore earned the defensive player of the year award with his work behind the plate.

Franklin had its best season ever in 2018 with a 39-5 record, winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Coach Lance Marshall of Franklin is excited about the addition.

“We are excited to add Adam to the Franklin College baseball program. He is a terrific young man and will be a good addition to our program," Marshall said.

• Jack Ellis (Jeffersonville) has signed to play at John A. Logan College.

• Drew Taylor (Jeffersonville) signed recently to play at the University of Southern Indiana.

• Indiana University's Gabe Bierman (Jeffersonville) has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after striking out eight of the nine batters he faced during a three-inning save Friday at Michigan. Bierman, 3-0 with a 3.75 ERA, earned his first save of his college career. Bierman is Jeffersonville's single-season and single-game (15) strikeout record holder.

• University of Southern Indiana freshman catcher Lucas McNew (Borden) was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year on Wednesday night. McNew is hitting a team-high .345 and has driven in 44 runs in 48 games so far this season for the Screaming Eagles. He has also scored a team-best 46 runs while ranking second on the squad in home runs (nine) and doubles (14). In GLVC play, McNew is hitting .362 with nine doubles and nine home runs while scoring 40 runs.

• University of Southern Indiana freshman Lucas McNew (Borden) takes a four-game hitting streak into Tuesday's game at Kentucky Wesleyan. McNew is 8 for 15 with a double during that streak. His batting average leads the Screaming Eagles at .349 and he's second on the team with eight home runs to go with 12 doubles and 9-for-12 on stolen-base attempts.

• Joe Burke (Jeffersonville) and Ian Ellis (Jeffersonville) are heating up at the right time for Kentucky Wesleyan. Burke connected for his 34th career home run in the second half of a doubleheader Saturday for Wesleyan. Ellis also homered in the first half of the doubleheader sweep.

• Indiana Wesleyan freshman, and 2018 Jeffersonville graduate, Ethan English had a huge day at the plate in the Wildcats' 20-16 triumph over host Grace. The 2018 NTSPY Player of the Year went 4-for-5 with a single, double, two home runs and eight RBIs while also scoring four runs. Through 22 games this season English is hitting .361 with nine doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs. He has a .651 slugging percentage and a .455 on-base percentage.

• Southern Indiana freshman left-handed pitcher Sammy Barnett, a 2018 Silver Creek graduate, improved to 3-1 on the mound in the Screaming Eagles' 16-7 win over visiting McKendree on Tuesday night. Barnett yielded four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three in five innings. In five appearances, including two starts, Barnett is 3-1 with a 4.43 earned run average. He has 13 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.

• Vincennes freshman Ryan Robison went 2-for-5 with an RBI and score in the Trailblazers' 8-3 triumph over Frontier on Tuesday. The 2018 New Albany graduate is having a solid campaign for Vincennes.

• In its longest game by innings in over two years, No. 8 Louisville (24-8, 10-5 ACC) entered the 11th inning Sunday against Clemson with the game knotted up at four apiece. With one down, Alex Binelas hammered the first pitch he saw over the wall in right for his team-leading fourth homer of the year to put the Cardinals in front. Two batters later, former Jeffersonville standout Drew Campbell lined the first pitch just over the right field wall to stretch the margin to two.

Louisville held on for the 7-4 victory.

• Campbell was not the only former Red Devil to leave the yard Sunday. Ian Ellis connected for a two-run, walk-off home run Sunday in a 3-1 victory for Kentucky Wesleyan against Walsh in the first game of a doubleheader. The home runs was Ellis' second of the season.

• Providence senior Adam Uhl recently committed to play baseball at Franklin College.

Blessed to be able to say I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Franklin College. I’d like to thank Coach Marshall for giving me the opportunity to keep playing the great game of baseball. Go Grizz. pic.twitter.com/zo3S0211SH — Adam Uhl (@AdamUhl3) March 25, 2019

• University of Southern Indiana freshman Bryson McNay (Silver Creek) was hitting .348 with two home runs and eight RBI going into Friday's home opener. His batting average ranks second on the team. McNay is 1 for 1 with a walk as the Screaming Eagles lead 8-0 against William Jewell.

• Logan Murphy (Silver Creek) tossed a complete-game for Greenville University on March 20, striking out 11 batters in a 7-3 victory at Iowa Wesleyan in a Division III matchup.

• As of action through March 19, Louisville center fielder Drew Campbell (Jeffersonville) has four doubles in his past seven games for the Cardinals, raising his batting average to .274.

• Kentucky Wesleyan's Joe Burke (Jeffersonville) had a four-RBI performance Monday during a 10-1 victory against Lake Erie. Burke is hitting .311 with two home runs, six doubles and 12 RBIs.

Volleyball

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Sophomore outside hitter Alli Stumler was named the Sports Imports/American Volleyball Coaches' Association National Player of the Week, the association announced on Tuesday morning.

Stumler broke her career high with 20 kills in No. 15 Kentucky's four-set win over Mississippi State, and backed that up with a 16-kill performance at No. 19 Missouri on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, she was named the Southeastern Conference's Player of the Week.

Stumler averaged 5.14 kills per set this week, with 36 total terminations as Kentucky jumped out to a 2-0 record in SEC play with wins over Mississippi State and No. 19 Mizzou. She hit .345 on the weekend with a service ace and 14 digs to go alongside.

Kentucky returns home for a huge weekend of SEC volleyball beginning on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET, as the Wildcats host South Carolina. Sunday's match for UK features the Wildcats against the No. 12 Florida Gators at 1 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN app. Tickets for both matches are available through the UK Athletics Ticket Office.

Golf

• Former Jeffersonville standout Jay Williams finished fourth overall and was the top Marian finisher — shooting a steady 73-73-72—218 — at the Bill Bockwitz Classic on Tuesday in Jackson, Michigan. Williams was three strokes behind the winner, leading the Knights to a third-place finish.

New Albany's Nolan Keeler, a Marian freshman, earned a 10th place finish after shooting a 74-78-73—225.

• New Albany graduate Nolan Keeler, who was named the NTSPY Golfer of the Year, has signed to play at Marian University. Keeler was runner-up in the Providence Sectional this season and won the Floyd Central Invitational. He joins Jeffersonville's Jay Williams at Marian.

Soccer

Silver Creek's Anna Wright has announced her commitment to play Division I soccer at Western Kentucky University.

The Dragons' junior had 15 goals and seven assists last season.

• Silver Creek senior Ethan Eckert will play soccer for Marian University. Eckert scored 20 goals to go with five assists during his senior campaign last fall. Marian is a NAIA school in Indianapolis.

Football

• Caleb Rotenberger of Rock Creek announced his decision to play for Kentucky Christian University. The QB threw for 1,146 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season for Rock Creek.

Softball

• Haley Shouse (Borden) went 2 for 3 with an RBI double — her seventh of the season — on Thursday for USI (34-19) in a 4-0 victory vs. Wayne State in the Great Lakes Valley Conference opener. On Friday morning, Shouse, a .295 hitter this season, went 0 for 2 with a walk in a 2-0 loss to Grand Valley State.

• Haley Shouse (Borden) had her eighth and ninth multi-hit games of the season for USI on Saturday, going 2 for 3 and 2 for 4 against Indianapolis to raise her batting average to .295 this season.

• Indiana University junior Gabbi Jenkins was 2 for 3 in the Hoosiers' most recent win — a 6-4 victory over Ohio University. She also had a stolen base and raised her batting average to .337 for 25-6 Indiana.

She also had a diving catch in the game for No. 22-ranked IU.

What a catch from Jenkins!The rightfielder flashes the leather for the first out of the third. pic.twitter.com/lzfA1VMr80 — Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) March 17, 2019

• Hanover sophomore Mackenzie Smith (Charlestown) went 3 for 6 during the Panthers' home opener on March 15. Smith is hitting .317 for the Panthers.

• Hanover pitcher Allison Wiseman (New Albany) pitched five shutout innings against Capital on March 15. Wiseman has a 3.94 ERA this season.

Track and field

• Jacob Hedrick (Henryville) was named the Most Valuable Runner at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference meet on May 2. The senior won two distance events at the 2019 outdoor conference meet, taking first place in the 5000m and 10000m runs with times of 15:10.16 and 31:52.15, respectively.

• Indiana State freshman Tremaine Gonzalez (Silver Creek) ran a 110-meter hurdles time of 14.56 in last weekend's Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute. His time ranks 79th in the NCAA East overall and 16th among all freshman.