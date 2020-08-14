Alexis Bassett head shot

Alexis Bassett

Alexis Bassett (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate is a rising senior middle blocker on the volleyball team. As a junior, Bassett played in all 31 matches and tallied 285 kills, 39 total blocks, 29 digs, 13 assists and six service aces for the Grenadiers, who went 24-7. Off the court, she made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll with a 4.0 grade-point average.

