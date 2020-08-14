Lexi Lester head shot

Lexi Lester 

Lexi Lester (Cumberlands): The Christian Academy graduate is a rising sophomore setter on the volleyball team. As a freshman, Lester played in all 30 matches, starting two, for the Patriots. She finished the season with 287 assists, 188 digs, 29 service aces and 15 kills.

