INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard was lying in wait late in the second half Saturday night, searching for an opportunity at redemption.
With the Indianapolis Colts leading 17-0, the New England Patriots were putting together a drive they hoped would jumpstart a comeback. Score here, just before the half, and tack on more points with the opening possession of the third quarter, and it would be whole new ballgame.
On second-and-10 from Indianapolis’ 47-yard line, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones targeted tight end Hunter Henry for a 25-yard gain on a pass that narrowly avoided Leonard’s outstretched arm.
True to form, the All-Pro linebacker took it personally.
Three snaps later, he intercepted Jones’ pass intended for Henry at the 6-yard line – securing New England’s first scoreless first half in five years en route to a 27-17 Colts victory.
“If you look about probably three or four plays before, they tried to run power-pass and tried to hit the tight end behind me,” Leonard explained Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I barely missed that one and said, ‘OK, that was your one opportunity.’
“Then the second time (Jones) tried to move me with his eyes again, so I tried to bait him, move right a little bit knowing that the tight end was going to run the over (route). Luckily, he was just bird-dogging, and I just stuck my foot in the ground and just made a play from there.”
It was the 12th takeaway Leonard’s had a hand in this year – his third interception joining three fumble recoveries and a league-high six forced fumbles.
He also had 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss against the Patriots en route to being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
The raw numbers and physical talent are plain to see and paint a convincing picture of the dangers Leonard presents as a defender.
But four years into his record-setting NFL career, his mind remains underrated. Leonard’s ability to read keys and make on-field adjustments is just as big a part of his dominant play as the tackles and takeaways he continues to rack up.
“It’s in practice. It’s in games. He’s calling out the plays, pointing,” fellow Indianapolis linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “He knows the offense’s protections, the checks. And I’m listening to him, and I’m like, ‘OK, tell me. Tell me what you’re seeing.’
“He’s so smart, so athletic, so instinctive, it’s just a great role model for me.”
Increasingly, it’s also a great case for being included in the conversation about the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Despite playing on an injured ankle that required surgery in the offseason and has limited his ability to run the field with the havoc-wreaking consistency of his first three seasons, Leonard has appeared in all 14 games this year.
He’s already compiled his fourth straight 100-tackle campaign with 107 tackles and set a career high for forced fumbles. His seven passes defensed are one off his career high, and he needs two interceptions to match his career-best five from 2019.
No player in NFL history has ever forced 15 or more fumbles and intercepted at least 10 passes during his first five seasons. Leonard’s hit those marks with three games remaining in Year 4.
“He absolutely has a path to (being named Defensive Player of the Year),” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “When you’re creating that amount of turnovers and having the production that you’re having as far as tackles and big plays, you can’t argue with that. The turnover thing is just freakish.
“If he continues at that pace these last couple games and with the production that he has as far as tackles and the leader that he is and the impact on how he raises the level of our whole team, I would just be absolutely surprised if he wasn’t at the front of that race.”
Leonard beat out Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, but he’s never received a vote for Defensive Player of the Year.
The award was won twice by Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and once by former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore during Leonard’s first three professional seasons.
A total of nine players have had votes cast in their name by the 50-man Associated Press panel during that time. The fact his is not among them has not escaped Leonard’s gaze.
“I’m not asking to say that I’m gonna win it,” Leonard said. “I just want some respect, at least be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Because I think that I’ve earned that. I mean, I played to my potential.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.