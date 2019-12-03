Another opening day of Indiana’s firearm season has passed. On this opening day, the rut hit right on opening weekend. That’s good for the hunters, but not so good for the deer. Many hunters were fortunate to catch a deer on the move because the bucks were chasing the does all over the place. In all my years as a Conservation Officer, very few opening days had the rut fall exactly on opening weekend. Some areas were hotter than others, but for the most part, the rut was on. Some people were more fortunate than others.
Bragging rights at the Everage household go to Jessica Everage. Her buck was bigger than her husband, Ben’s. Ben harvested his buck in Jefferson County and Jessica harvested hers on their farm. It was a brute, weighing in at 218 pounds. What makes this even more special is Jessica and Ben bought their farm off Ben’s grandpa’s estate, which allowed them to keep it in the family. Alfred Popp of Sellersburg owned the property in Henryville. Alfred was a great man whom I learned many things about butchering beef. Our families have been good friends for many years. I spent several years at Jim and Linda Everage’s house, Ben’s parents, butchering with Alfred. Ben and Jessica plan to build their forever home on their property. Knowing Ben the way that I do, I know he’s probably happier for Jessica than himself. What a way to start off their young lives on their new property together. Congratulations to Ben and Jessica!
In my last article, I talked about a young man named Hunter Elliot of New Albany. Hunter fished a bass tournament with his dad to raise money for a girl in his class named Calla, who had cancer. I truly believe that when someone does something special, they are rewarded. The reward can come in all shapes and sizes. Hunter’s happened to be harvesting a big buck in Washington County. Congratulations to Hunter!
It’s always great to see one of your former students have a passion for something. In this case, hunting deer. Matthew Goodman of Floyds Knobs has been fortunate enough to harvest two nice bucks. His first buck was last year, which he ended up mounting, and this year he got another nice buck. I’m guessing Mr. Goodman is out another mounting fee. Congratulations to Matthew!
On opening day, conservation officer Robbie Brewington was pretty busy. Robbie made several baiting cases. For those of you who don’t know, baiting for deer in Indiana is still illegal. What constitutes baiting? Baiting is the direct or indirect placing, exposing, depositing, distributing, or scattering of salt, grain, or other feed that could serve to lure or attract wildlife to, on, or over an area where hunters are attempting to take them. If you have to put bait of any kind out, it must be removed 10 days prior to hunting season. That would also mean contaminated soil must be removed. I’ll cover this subject more in depth in a later article.
I know more people harvested deer and I would love to show the pictures, but I’m only able to show a few. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to hear your stories or see you photos, so please feel free to send me pictures of successful hunts. I’ll have more for my next article!
Have a safe rest of your hunting season! I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving spent with family and friends. Be safe in the field and God bless everyone!
Mac Spanhour is an outdoors columnist for the News and Tribune.
