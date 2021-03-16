COLUMN: Our teams missed the tourney, but there's still plenty to watch in March

During one of my first days on the job in New Albany back in 2008, a local told me that Southern Indiana is the Bermuda Triangle of college basketball.
Louisville, Indiana and Kentucky supporters commingle on the Sunny Side of the Ohio River, as three of the most loyal fanbases in the country collide in a territory that’s uncontrolled by any of those historically elite programs.
While we hunger for spring success, March finds us (I’m a Kentucky fan) starving for relevance. That’s because for the first time since 1965, the Cardinals, Hoosiers and Wildcats are all on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament, meaning we’re not going to have much to root for over the next three weeks.
One year after March Madness turned into March Sadness, due to the pandemic, I for one will be glad just to watch some meaningful hoops even though I don’t have a team in the fight.
Make no mistake about it, this is a historic tournament. Sixty-eight teams playing in a bubble, guarding against offensive schemes and positive tests, is a situation unlike any that we’ve witnessed in college basketball history. Kudos to the coaches and players who’ve endured through a tough season just to get to this point.
The pandemic aside, this tournament has some great storylines. From Rick Pitino’s return to March to teams seeking to win a first title for their universities, there are plenty of reasons to watch the Big Dance even here in the Bermuda Triangle, where our beloved Hoosiers, Cardinals and Wildcats have disappeared from the spotlight.
LIVING UP TO THE HYPE
Recent college basketball seasons have seen some stacked teams from the Big Ten enter the tournament as favorites, or at least as realistic contenders. Yet it’s been 21 years since a Big Ten team, Michigan State, cut down the nets on the first Monday night in April.
Maryland won the title in 2002 (beating IU), but that’s when the Terrapins were members of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
It’s a crazy fact when you consider how much talent has come through the Big Ten over that span, and the fact that the conference has expanded to add additional teams.
But records are made to be broken, and the drought must end at some point. I’m picking Illinois to win the championship based on guard play and the sheer physical dominance of Kofi Cockburn.
If there were ever a season for the Big Ten to snap its championship dry spell, it would be this one. Ohio State is certainly a top contender for the crown, and even a Michigan team hampered by the loss of Isaiah Livers can’t be ruled out due to the Wolverines’ depth and size.
Tuning in to see if the Big Ten contingent can break the streak is one reason to watch the Big Dance. If a team from the conference can win the title, it could elevate the Big Ten to a new level. If the conference again fails to produce a champion, it could cause many to question the legitimacy of league teams moving forward after more than two decades without a championship.
FROM MID-MAJOR TO FAVORITE
For several seasons, Gonzaga was the darling of the Cinderella stories. We loved to cheer on the Zags as they made deep, unexpected runs in March.
But Gonzaga is no longer a Cinderella. The Zags, under Mark Few, have become one of the elite teams in the nation, and this season’s squad features multiple future NBA players.
Gonzaga was my choice to win the 2020 tournament before it was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Zags have been in the hunt many times over the past decade, but they can’t quite get over the hump.
Carrying an undefeated record into the postseason will only add to the hype for Gonzaga, but this team definitely has what it takes to bring home a title. But will Gonzaga break the ice and be added to the prestigious list of teams that can call themselves NCAA champions? We’ll find out very soon.
THE BIG UPSETS
Most major sporting events have signature traditions, and for the Big Dance, it’s the upsets.
The unpredictable is why your coworker who picked their bracket based on mascots is more likely to win your office challenge than you, the seasoned college basketball fan who watches 10 games a week.
Unlike the NBA playoffs, or college baseball or softball, the NCAA Tournament is a one-and-done scenario. Your team can be a No. 1 seed, just as Virginia found out a few years ago, and still get knocked off if they don’t bring it during every game.
So where will this year’s Cinderella stories come from? These are always guesses, despite what your favorite announcer or commentator might have you to believe, so I’m going to offer a few of mine.
Patrick Ewing had his Georgetown team playing some inspired basketball last week en route to winning the Big East Tournament in upset fashion. For those of you who may not have watched the Big East since back in the days when Ewing was a star, Georgetown isn’t very good anymore. They Hoyas have endured some tough seasons, but don’t be surprised if they upset Colorado in a 12-5 seed game on Saturday.
And what real college basketball fan doesn’t want to see Georgetown rise back to the top? Basketball is just better when there are strong teams in the Northeast. Outside of Villanova, there hasn’t been much to cheer about in that area of the country in recent history.
Speaking of the Northeast, don’t sleep on Rutgers. As a No. 10 seed, the Scarlet Knights could make some noise. They have talent and were predicted to have a better record during the preseason.
The middle of March brings some certainties here in basketball’s Bermuda Triangle. A need to wear green to avoid being pinched, a lack of reliable weather and the desire to watch the greatest postseason tournament in any sport are among those consistencies.
It’s going to be a different Big Dance without IU, UofL or UK, but after the past year, let’s just be glad we have something to watch.