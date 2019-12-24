As deer season is winding down, it’s time to plan on the next seasons that you want to take part in. Here are a few:
• Crow: Dec. 13 to March 1
• Red and Gray Fox: Oct. 15 to March 28
• Coyote: Oct. 15 to March 15
• Squirrel: Aug. 15 to Jan. 31
• Rabbit: Nov. 1 to Feb. 28
Those are just several seasons for the people who can’t stand to be cooped up inside during the winter.
If you haven’t ever hunted squirrels in December and January, you’re missing out. Try to find someone with a Mountain Cur or Feist dog that trees squirrels. You will love this hunting. We lost our Mountain Cur, Ellie, last December and she was amazing. I loved to take her hunting with me. Having a dog always adds to the excitement. If you have sat in a deer stand for any time at all, you know how irritating squirrels can be. This is when you get your revenge. Remember this late season requires wearing your hunter orange.
Rabbit season is another great time spent in the field. Nothing sounds better than a bunch of beagles chasing a rabbit. Unlike deer season, where you are usually alone when hunting, rabbit hunting is more of a social event. Most of us older guys can remember when we were the dog in the bush. We didn’t bark, but we sure flushed rabbits out for our elders. Hunter orange required.
For the people interested in different ways to cut your deer, there is a good tutorial on how to quarter a big game animal using the gutless method. Go to HuntStand Media and type in how to quarter a deer. It’s pretty nice, since you don’t have to actually gut the deer. If you decide to try this method, make sure you have plenty of bags to take the meat out of the field.
Also, the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) Fish and Wildlife division has come up with a way everyone can check the deer harvest each year. Go to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website and look for Indiana deer harvest data. It will give you real time numbers. Last Tuesday, as of 11:30 a.m., the total deer harvested was 106,787. You can also compare the last few years.
If you're fitting in some last-minute shopping, some of you might be wondering what you should get your outdoor family/friend. I’m a terrible shopper unless I can buy for someone who likes the outdoors. So I’ve come up with a list of things just in case anyone needs some last minute ideas!
Stocking stuffers: hand warmers, scent free detergent, scent free spray, range finder, small limb saw, flashlight, a good knife, wet stone for sharpening the knife, gloves, and some good magazines are Grit and Mother Earth News.
Big ticket items: Tree stands, binoculars, clothes, ground blinds, bow, arrows, firearm, ammo, good boots.
Big, Big ticket items: Four wheeler, side by side, chain saws, any Sitka clothing apparel. For these, you better have been great all year!
Lastly, I would like to thank Eric Stotts of Borden, for telling Craig Pearson, News and Tribune sports editor, about me. I have enjoyed writing these articles. I hope you have enjoyed reading them. Please spread the word about the articles and send me pictures or share your story with me. I can’t put every picture in, but I’ll sure try to put as many as I can.
I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. See you next year!
