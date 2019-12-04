COLUMN: Top five fall/winter hikes in Southern Indiana

Editor’s note: This is the second part of our look at the top Southern Indiana hiking locations. Tuesday we looked at the sixth through 10th best locales. Today we explore the top five.
Hiking in the fall and winter definitely has its advantages, but there are a few things to remember. It is important to wear bright colors, preferably blaze orange, when hiking during hunting season, to stay visible to hunters. Dressing in layers and and carrying the “Ten Essentials”, will help ensure safety and comfort. Remember to provide people with a hiking plan before venturing off. State Parks have an admission fee of $7 per carload for Indiana residents, but it is generally not collected in late fall and winter. How many of the ten will you make time for before spring?
#5 Charlestown State Park, Trail 6
Charlestown State Park is alive with history a frequently visited spot for many outdoorsmen in the area, and the trail to Rose Island (sometimes referred to as Trail 7) is arguably one of the most historic and well-known trails in the park. Trail 6, however, is hands-down the best fall or winter hike in the park. This trail features the Ohio River and the historic Charlestown Landing, an old pump house, waterfalls, and an old lime kiln before a climb that curves around and up to the top of a bluff, passing streams, waterfalls, and bridges along the way. After the leaves fall every year, the hiker can then enjoy nearly unobstructed views below of the Ohio River before this 2.3 mile, rugged trail begins its quite rocky descent back to the road that where it begins.
#4 Spring Mill State Park, Trail 4
Spring Mill State Park is in Mitchell Indiana and offers a variety of history, nature, hiking and caves. Trail 4 gives you an experience that allows you to enjoy a little of each of these. It begins near the Pioneer Village Parking area and soon meets up and follows a beautiful river and goes by the Wilson Monument, Donaldson Cave, and Hamer Cemetery. Pack a snack or even a lunch, because this rugged, 2.5 mile hike ends in the Donaldson picnic area.
#3 Clifty Falls State Park, Trail 2
One of the most beautiful and unique areas in Southern Indiana can be found along the banks of the Ohio River near Madison, in the Clifty Falls State Park. Of course, the most stunning feature of the park is Big Clifty Falls; but, as perspective is everything, where you view it from makes all the difference.
Trail 2 offers the adventurous and patient hiker a 3 mile, one-way, arduous hike through Clifty Creek which ends at the spectacular falls. From there, the adventurer can retrace their steps back to the start, or make connections to other trails and sights within the park such as Hoffman Falls, Little Clifty Falls, or the Lilly Memorial. This park is best seen in the winter as you have clear views of the canyon and all of the natural formations.
#2 Cave River Valley Natural Area
Number 2. There is a secret place in Southern Indiana that only a few people are talking about. Once visited, though, it is hard not to talk about Cave River Valley Natural Area. It is a nearly-untouched wonderland and perhaps one of Indiana’s greatest natural wonders. A satellite of Spring Mill State Park, Cave River Valley does not have any official trails, so exploration off of the gravel road that leads down to the old homestead and mill should be done only by those who are confident in their navigational skills. Besides two main caves, (Endless and River Caves), this property features as many as 14 or more other caves, multiple waterfalls, a Lover’s Leap, Cave River, and the remnants of a pioneer life that existed here a lifetime ago. Because there are no maintained trails, it is easier to navigate in late fall and winter and can be from a 1 mile hike to a multi-mile exploration or the valley and ridges above it.
#1 Hemlock Cliffs
If a hiker made a post on social media purporting that they had a short time in Southern Indiana, and could only do one winter hike, and asking where that hike should be, the overwhelming response should only be (drumroll please)…. THE AMAZING HEMLOCK CLIFFS!! This Top Ten ends right back where it began, the Hoosier National Forest. Instagram personality Moonbeam Martin (@hikingwiththe3ks) describes it best: “There’s so much ‘bang for your buck’ there – box canyon, waterfalls, cliffs, places to hang a hammock, places to climb, and a little lake you can stop at”. Well off the beaten path, this 1 mile rugged loop trail is characterized by dangerous cliffs and steep, sometimes very rocky terrain. It is also full of some of the most unique formations in the area including rock overhangs, shelters, and outcrops. From the bottom of the canyon the trees rise like protective giants from the clifftops above, and when the waterfalls are frozen, it gives an ethereal feeling of being transported to another place in time.