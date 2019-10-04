Jeffersonville's Jeremy Voyles of Jeff City Boxing, located at 525 Michigan Ave., invites boxing and mixed martial arts fans to his gym Saturday morning for a chance to meet two-time heavyweight boxing champion Tim Witherspoon and to see demonstrations in mixed martial arts.
Voyles and fellow Jeff City Boxing instructor Craig Pumphrey will demonstrate some basic holds and a technical introduction to mixed martial arts.
"We'll do some throws, some basics for kids to see," Voyles said. "This is a new location. I've been in Jeff 23 years. We've had several different gyms.
Jeff City Boxing is a site for several high-caliber competitors in boxing and mixed martial arts, Pumphrey said.
"You can walk in here and we have talent under one roof. You step into the cage or in the ring and we've got guys that you can learn from," Pumphrey said.
Voyles is looking to work with youth and adults while also providing a chance for to grow spiritually in addition to athletically.
"We're trying to do a program. If we have underprivileged kids, we'll have kids come in and if they do their studies on a Saturday, they get free membership to train," Voyles said. "We had a local group come in and donate 200 bibles."
Monthly membership is $75 for one-on-one coaching four days a week in addition to conditioning sessions. For more information, visit jcboxing.com.
