BORDEN — The Borden boys finished second while its girls placed third in Saturday's Warpath Invitational.
Forest Park swept both races. On the boys' side the Rangers, who claimed three of the top four places, compiled 34 points. They were led by winner Spencer Wolf, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 23 seconds.
The Braves were runner-up with 57 points. Borden was led by Sterling Mikel in fifth (17:36) and Nolan Flispart in sixth (17:39). Also for the Braves, Lody Cheatham was 16th, Kasym Nash 17th and Briar Weatherford 19th.
Henryville's Karson Evans took 12th while 19th-place Paul Giltner paced New Washington, which finished sixth in the team race.
On the girls' side, the Rangers took three of the top five places to finish with 30 points. They were led by race winner Ellie Hall, who finished in 19:54.
Lexi Rose and Kaela Rose, who were eighth and 10th respectively, led Borden.
Henryville's Hannah Ramsey took 12th.
WARPATH INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: 1. Forest Park 34, 2. Borden 57, 3. Austin 73, 4. Corydon Central 92, 5. South Central 106, 6. New Washington 144, 7. Scottsburg 185.
Winner: Spencer Wolf (FP) 16:23.
Borden: 5. Sterling Mikel 17:36, 6. Nolan Flispart 17:39, 16. Lody Cheatham 18:56, 17. Kasym Nash 18:57, 19. Briar Weatherford 19:21, 26. Shawn Condon 20:27, 28. Ethan Eurton 20:45, 33. JT Ray 21:22, 51. Kylan Nash 24:25,
Henryville: 12. Karson Evans 18:38, 37. Clayton Hardesty 21:47, 53. Drew Wilson 26:21,
New Washington: 21. Paul Giltner 19:53, 32. Matthew Arthur 21:20, 35. Daniel Burke 21:35, 38. Lonnie Shaffer 21:48, 46. AJ Franklin 23:21, 47. Mason Thompson 23:36, 48. Tanner Rosenbarger 23:46,
Clarksville: 50. Alex Titus 24:12, 57. Brandon Lilly 28:50, 58. Garrett Skaggs 28:55.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Forest Park 30, 2. Corydon Central 41, 3. Borden 52, 4. Scottsburg 87.
Winner: Ellie Hall (FP) 19:54.
Borden: 8. Lexi Rose 22:59, 10. Kaela Rose 23:54, 11. Delaney Smith 24:08, 15. Jessie Condon 25:21, 24. Cassie Saylor 32:56.
Henryville: 12. Hannah Ramsey 24:13.
New Washington: 26. Braeanna Billups 33:13.
