PEKIN — The Borden boys' and Charlestown girls' cross country teams ran away with the titles at Tuesday's Eastern Invitational.
Gavin Just won the boys' race to pace the victorious Braves.
In the girls' race, the Pirates prevailed in spite of competing without their top runner, Skylar Cochran.
Charlestown tallied 25 points — seven ahead of runner-up Borden. Lanesville (83), Jeffersonville (84) and Brownstown Central (124) rounded out the team scores.
Borden's Kaylie Magallanes finished second overall while sophomore Laney Hawkins led the triumphant Pirates. Close behind Hawkins (22 minutes, 17 seconds) were her teammates, Jackie McCoy (23:18), Jessie McCoy (23:32), Emma Faulkner (23:41) and Kaylee Kinder (23:44).
"I told the girls before the race that it takes everyone of them to step it up a notch, that, 'You can’t just lay down and give up because of adversity,' and we must 'Keep focusing on our personal and team goals.' And that’s what they did!" Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle said. "Our top five finished in the Top 11 of the race. I couldn’t be more proud of the way that these girls compete!"
