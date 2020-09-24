SELLERSBURG — Borden's boys' and girls' teams both took second, behind Seymour, at Tuesday's Dragon Invitational.
In the boys' race, the Owls tallied 30 points — 25 ahead of the Braves. Borden was led by individual runner-up Gavin Just. Christian Academy freshman Alexander Pinckney finished fifth while Borden's Lody Cheatham placed ninth.
In the girls' race, the Owls scored 48 points — 12 better than the Braves. Charlestown took third with 88 while host Silver Creek was fourth (97).
Runner-up Borden was led by individual runner-up Kaylie Magallanes and Joy Coffman, who placed seventh. Kenzie Wesley was sixth for the Dragons while Pirates Laney Hawkins and Kaylee Kinser were eighth and 10th respectively.
DRAGON INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at Silver Creek Primary School
Boys
Team scores: 1. Seymour 30, 2. Borden 55, 3. South Central 97, 4. Home School Union 126, 5. Corydon Central 165, 6. Silver Creek 197, 7. Jeffersonville 202, 8. Scottsburg 259, 9. Christian Academy 358, 10. New Washington 375, 11. Lanesville 404.
Top 10: 1. E. Dippold (Seymour) 16:34; 2. Gavin Just (Borden) 16:34; 3. M. Baker (South Central) 16:49, 4. B. Kleber (Seymour) 16:56; 5. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 16:59; 6. J. O'Shea (Home) 17:16; 7. J. Bane (Seymour) 17:18; 8. M. Proffer (Seymour) 17:25; 9. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 17:26; 10. C. Harris (Seymour) 17:33.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Seymour 48, 2. Borden 60, 3. Charlestown 88, 4. Silver Creek 97, 5. Jeffersonville 198, 6. Lanesville 213, 7. Scottsburg 218.
Top 10: 1. K. Folsom (Seymour) 19:57; 2. Kaylie Magallanes (Borden) 20:20; 3. C. Alderman (Shawe) 20:51; 4. A. Harpe (Seymour) 21:29.7; 5. V. Sietker (Seymour) 21:29.9; 6. Kenzie Wesley (Silver Creek) 21:38; 7. Joy Coffman (Borden) 21:51; 8. Laney Hawkins (Charlestown) 21:58; 9. G. White (Switzerland County) 22:00; 10. Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 22:09.
