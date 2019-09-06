RAMSEY — The Borden boys took third while the Charlestown girls finished fourth in North Harrison's Cougar Classic Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Jasper took home both team titles.
On the boys' side, the Wildcats finished with 46 points — 32 better than runner-up Eastern and 45 ahead of the third-place Braves. Henryville finished 11th and Jeffersonville 12th.
Eastern senior Uriah Guthrie won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 11.10 seconds. Borden junior Gavin Just was sixth in 17:00.10. Also for the Braves, sophomore Sterling Mikel took 12th and sophomore Lody Cheatham 16th.
Senior Joshua McCoy finished 23rd to pace the Pirates while sophomore Caleb Lehaceanu took 29th for the Hornets.
On the girls' side, Jasper finished with 47 points. Northeast Dubois was second with 68, Corydon Central took third with 115 while Charlestown (135) finished fourth and Borden (149) fifth. Jeffersonville placed 15th.
Jasper freshman Andi Vanmeter won the race in 19:47.00 while Charlestown senior Ashley Wright finished fourth in 21:31.40. Freshman Jessie McCoy took 13th for the Pirates.
Juniors Kaylie Magallanes (12th) and Joy Coffman (19th) led the Braves.
.
NORTH HARRISON'S COUGAR CLASSIC INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Jasper 46, 2. Eastern 78, 3. Borden 91, 4. Corydon Central 104, 5. South Central 150, 6. NE Dubois 197, 7. Perry Central 198, 8. Brownstown Central 213, 9. Southridge 229, 10. North Harrison 234, 11. Henryville 256, 12. Jeffersonville 300, 13. Scottsburg 360, 14. Lanesville 380, 15. Paoli 472, 16. Cannelton 475, 17. West Washington 485.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Uriah Guthrie (Eastern) 16:11.10; 2. Jackson Miller (Jasper) 16:31.80; 3. Pierce Brinkman (NE Dubois) 16:44.90; 4. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 16:47.20; 5. Dylan Bland (Southridge) 16:56.40; 6. Gavin Just (Borden) 17:00.10; 7. Rhet Pennington (Eastern) 17:06.10; 8. Drew O'Neil (Jasper) 17:06.90; 9. Maddox Baker (South Central) 17:08.30; 10. Camden Marshall (Corydon Central) 17:10.20.
Other Borden finishers: 12. Sterling Mikel 17:24.90; 16. Lody Cheatham 17:37.10; 26. Nolan Flispart 18:15.10; 33. Blake Hoffman 18:37.40; 37. Hayden Smith 18:38.80; 51. Brennan Eurton 19:25.80.
Charlestown finishers: 23. Joshua McCoy 17:53.80; 59. Dylan Kinser 19:42.30; 113. Brock Cook 25:49.00; 120. Aidan Joyal 28:33.60.
Henryville finishers: 29. Caleb Lehaceanu 18:20.60; 39. Charlie Miller 18:44.90; 42. Logan Owens 18:57.70; 71. Cameron Miller 20:47.50; 91. Drew Wilson 22:29.00.
Jeffersonville finishers: 40. Leo Burns 18:45.40; 66. Jon-Christian Saulnerond 20:05.20; 70. Jordan Pohl 20:38.00; 73. Max Cathey 21:00.90; 76. Chance Delgado 21:05.50; 85. Ben Allman 21:41.30; 109. Danyel Cervantes 24:40.00.
Clarksville finishers: 87. Alex Titus 21:59.30; 101. Brandon Lilly 24:02.50.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Jasper 47, 2. NE Dubois 68, 3. Corydon Central 115, 4. Charlestown 135, 5. Borden 149, 6. Perry Central 188, 7. Southridge 214, 8. Brownstown Central 241, 9. Eastern 248, 10. Paoli 256, 11. North Harrison 274, 12. Scottsburg 298, 13. Crawford County 299, 14. Bedford NL 309, 15. Jeffersonville 325, 16. South Central 374.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Andi Vanmeter (Jasper) 19:47.00; 2. Jordan Schweikarth (NE Dubois) 20:48.10; 3. Marcie Stewart (Corydon Central) 20:53.80; 4. Ashley Wright (Charlestown) 21:31.40; 5. Sara Livingston (NE Dubois) 21:34.20; 6. Gabi Gains (Crawford County) 21:38.50; 7. Kelsea Skorge (Jasper) 21:44.60; 8. Kathryn McCoy (Jasper) 22:01.80; 9. Shelby Livingston (NE Dubois) 22:08.50; 10. Grace Tanksley (Bedford NL) 22:14.90.
Borden finishers: 12. Kaylie Magallanes 22:23.70; 19. Joy Coffman 22:48.50; 33. Kaela Rose 23:55.40; 34. Delaney Smith 23:55.50; 69. Grace Hall 25:27.20; 81. Lindsey Asplin 26:16.60; 115. Cassie Saylor 32:16.30.
Other Charlestown finishers: 13. Jessie McCoy 22:28.20; 24. Jackie McCoy 23:11.70; 42. Laney Hawkins 24:16.50; 70. Tina Yilpaa 25:36.20; 98. Danielle Roberts 28:31.00; 110. Macie Rhoten 30:07.80.
Henryville finisher: 43. Hannah Ramsey 24:19.80.
Jeffersonville finishers: 55. Laura Gillenwater 25:00.00; 67. Bailey Gibson 25:22.60; 77. Jaleigh Brown 26:02.20; 86. Ahmya Baker 26:58.10; 88. Jadyn Vessels 27:32.80; 111. Kendall Stackhouse 30:50.00; 114. Kelby Day 31:57.20.
