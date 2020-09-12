NASHVILLE — The Borden boys placed five runners in the top 27 to win Friday's Class A race of Brown County's Eagle Classic at Eagle Park.
North Harrison junior Jacob Wenning won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 41 seconds while Brown County sophomore Chase Austin was second (16:43.4). Borden senior Gavin Just took third (16:46.0) to lead the Braves' contingent.
Also for Borden, Lody Cheatham was 10th, Blake Hoffman 14th, Nolan Flispart 21st and Hayden Smith 27th as the Braves compiled 72 points. Austin was second (114) while Brown County took third (122). Providence placed sixth (171).
Sophomore Ben Kelly led the Pioneers with a ninth-place finish overall.
On the girls' side, Borden finished fifth. The Braves were led by senior Kaylie Magallanes, who placed seventh in 20:48.3. Brown County sophomore Abigail Fleetwood won the race in 19:24.1.
Barr-Reeve won the race with 52 points, while Indian Creek was second with 60.
Also for Borden, Joy Coffman took 26th, McKenna Ray 36th, Lexi Rose 39th and Kaela Rose 40th.
Providence junior Sarah Boehm finished 53rd.
.
EAGLE CLASSIC
At Brown County
Boys
Class A
Top 10 team scores: 1. Borden 72, 2. Austin 114, 3. Brown County 122, 4. Eastern 152, 5. Indian Creek 153, 6. Providence 171, 7. Evansville Memorial 185, 8. West Vigo 201, 9. Brownstown Central 243 10. North Harrison 262.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Jacob Wenning (NH) 16:41.0; 2. Chase Austin (BC) 16:43.4; 3. Gavin Just (Borden) 16:46.0; 4. Chance Craig (Austin) 16:56.3; 5. Wyatt Beck (Austin) 16:57.9; 6. Nathan Koch (BC) 17:19.1; 7. Jonathan O'Shea (Home School) 17:21.6; 8. Kaden Temple (Eastern) 17:21.6; 9. Ben Kelly (Providence) 17:22.4; 10. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 17:23.0.
Other Borden finishers: 14. Blake Hoffman 17:37.3; 21. Nolan Flispart 18:10.1; 27. Hayden Smith 18:25.3; 32. Kasym Nash 18:33.2; 63. Shawn Condon 19:46.6; 93. Blair Weatherford 20:48.0; 98. Caleb Saylor 21:15.4; 100. Ethan Eurton 21:28.0; 106. Gavin Gentry 21:35.5; 108. JT Ray 21:45.4; 135. Isaac Lewis 23:59.3.
Other Providence finishers: 28. Garrett Huber 18:25.5; 29. Akhil Long 18:26.1; 46. Kaden Connin 19:17.6; 65. Will Harper 19:51.5.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Barr-Reeve 52, 2. Indian Creek 60, 3. Brown County 69, 4. Owen Valley 123, 5. Borden 128, 6. Southridge 145, 7. West Vigo 150, 8. Evansville Memorial 181, 9. North Harrison 217, 10. Brownstown Central 279, 11. Edinburgh 322.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Abigail Fleetwood (BC) 19:24.1; 2. Jacqueline Brasseale (Ev. Memorial) 19:31.2; 3. Phoebe Dowty (IC) 19:48.2; 4. Hadley Gradolf (BC) 20:07.1; 5. Makenna Pruett (BR) 20:21.0; 6. Andrea Graber (BR) 20:41.89; 7. Kaylie Magallanes (Borden) 20:48.3; 8. Lanie Roberts (Salem) 20:50.5; 9. Kenzington Brown (OV) 20:50.9; 10. Katie Wagler (BR) 20:57.4.
Other Borden finishers: 26. Joy Coffman 22:10.0; 36. McKenna Ray 22:57.0; 39. Lexi Rose 23:07.1; 40. Kaela Rose 23:09.1; 48. Grace Hall 23:53.1; 56. Delaney Smith 24:41.7; 87. Cassie Saylor 31:49.9.
Providence finishers: 53. Sarah Boehm 24:26.9; 60. Erica Voelker 25:18.4.
