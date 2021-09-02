RAMSEY — The Borden boys took home the title at the 53rd annual North Harrison Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Led by Sterling Mikel's sixth-place finish, the Braves tallied 93 points — six ahead of runner-up Jasper and nine better than Eastern.
Jasper junior Jayrn Weinel covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes 14.6 seconds to finish first overall. Mikel wasn't far behind in 17:32.1.
Borden's top five was rounded out by Nolan Flispart in 13th, Lody Cheatham in 20th, Briar Weatherford in 27th and Kasym Nash in 29th.
Dylan Kinser took 23rd to lead a trio of Charlestown runners.
On the girls' side, Jasper won the team title with 42 points — 38 better than Corydon Central. North Oldham (Ky.) took third (86) while Charlestown finished fourth (89). Borden placed sixth (206).
Jasper's Ally Wigand finished first overall in 19:44.5.
The Pirates were paced by junior Jessie McCoy, who took third (20:24.0).
Charlestown's top five was rounded out by Kaylee Kinser in 11th, Jackie McCoy in 15th, Laney Hawkins in 30th and Emma Faulkner in 47th.
The Braves were led by Kaela Rose, who placed 28th.
Jeffersonville's two runners, Arielle Phillips and Ally Young, placed 17th and 25th respectively.
NORTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Thursday at Ramsey
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Borden 93, 2. Jasper 99, 3. Eastern 102, 4. South Central 127, 5. Perry Central 131, 6. Springs Valley 141, 7. Corydon Central 144, 8. Northeast Dubois 187, 9. North Harrison 202, 10. Brownstown Central 221, 11. Lanesville 257, 12. Crawford County 305, 13. Southridge 319, 14. Scottsburg 350, 15. Paoli 443.
Winner: Jayrn Weinel (Jasper) 16:14.6.
Borden: 6. Sterling Mikel 17:32.1; 13. Nolan Flispart 17:50.7; 20. Lody Cheatham 18:27.3; 27. Briar Weatherford 18:43.2; 29. Kasym Nash 18:48.6; 54. Ethan Eurton 20:09.2; 56. Shawn Condon 20:17.9.
Charlestown: 23. Dylan Kinser 18:33.1; 38. Mason Oakley 19:34.2; 85. Aidan Vaught 23:01.9.
Jeffersonville: 57. Sam Broady 20:20.6.
Henryville: 62. Keanu Wycoff 20:53.4; 71. Clayton Hardesty 21:17.3.
Clarksville: 80. Aiden Bouchey 22:29.7; 92. Alex Titus 24:58.9; 96. Brandon Lilly 28:16.3.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Jasper 42, 2. Corydon Central 80, 3. North Oldham (Ky.) 86, 4. Charlestown 89, 5. Tel City 155, 6. Borden 204, 7. NE Dubois 228, 8. North Harrison 236, 9. Bedford NL 247, 10. Brownstown Central 257, 11. Crawford County 269, 12. South Central 273, 13. Paoli 311, 14. Springs Valley 332, 15. Scottsburg 377.
Winner: Ally Wigand (Jasper) 19:44.5.
Charlestown: 3. Jessie McCoy 20:24; 11. Kaylee Kinser 21:39.5; 15. Jackie McCoy 21:57.6; 30. Laney Hawkins 23:04.0; 47. Emma Faulkner 24:18.9; 63. Macie Rhoten 26:51.7.
Borden: 28. Kaela Rose 22:51.2; 31. Skylar Childress 23:16.4; 43. Delaney Smith 23:57.2; 50. Jessie Condon 24:34.4; 98. Cassie Saylor 31:22.6.
Jeffersonville: 17. Arielle Phillips 22:06.0; 25. Ally Young 22:30.3.
Henryville: 34. Hannah Ramsey 23:25.4.
