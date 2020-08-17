BORDEN — The Borden boys' cross country team rolled to victory in its Warpath Invitational on Saturday.
Led by Gavin Just in third place, the Braves had four Top 10 finishers en route to 41 points. Forest Park was second with 54, while Corydon Central took third with 60.
Forest Park's Spencer Wolf covered the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Corydon's Camden Marshall was second (16:55) while Just crossed in 17:22.
Also for Borden, Lody Cheatham was eighth, Blake Hoffman ninth and Sterling Mikel 10th. Freshman Kasym Nash finished 11th to round out the Braves' team score.
Henryville's Karson Evans took 22nd, while Clarksville's Alex Titus was 34th and New Washington's Paul Giltner finished 35th.
On the girls' side, Corydon took four of the top-five places to finish with 18 points. Borden was second with 40 while Lanesville (92) and Scottsburg (94) rounded out the field.
Corydon's Addison Applegate won the race in 20:54.
The runner-up Braves received Top 10 finishes from Kaylie Magallanes (sixth) and Joy Coffman (ninth). Also for Borden, Lexi Rose and Kaela Rose were 11th and 13th, respectively, while McKenna Ray took 21st.
Henryville's Hannah Ramsey finished 14th.
.
WARPATH INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Borden
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Borden 41, 2. Forest Park 54, 3. Corydon Central 60, 4. Crothersville 99, 5. Springs Valley 117.
Top 10: 1. Spencer Wolf (FP) 16:27; 2. Camden Marshall (CC) 16:55; 3. Gavin Just (B) 17:22; 4. Elijah Plasse (C) 17:40; 5. Bryce Troesch (FP) 17:45; 6. Bryce Weber (CC) 17:50; 7. David Rose (C) 17:53; 8. Lody Cheatham (B) 17:56; 9. Blake Hoffman (B) 18:30; 10. Sterling Mikel (B) 18:43.
Other Borden finishers: 11. Kasym Nash 18:47; 14. Nolan Flispart 19:39; 16. Hayden Smith 19:55.
Henryville: 22. Karson Evans 20:51; 46. Zach Shockney 26:03.
New Washington: 35. Paul Giltner 22:43; 41. Daniel Burke 24:14; 44. Tanner Rosenbarger 25:38.
Clarksville: 34. Alex Titus 22:19.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 18, 2. Borden 40, 3. Lanesville 92, 4. Scottsburg 94.
Top 10: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 20:54; 2. Danielle Eckert (FP) 21:17; 3. Kaylyn Holman (CC) 21:24; 4. Erika Valdivieson (CC) 22:12; 5. Emily Armstrong (CC) 22:14; 6. Kaylie Magallanes (B) 22:30; 7. Karli Kitten (FP) 22:35; 8. Morgan Adams (CC) 23:13; 9. Joy Coffman (B) 23:24; 10. Emily Gunther (CC) 23:54.
Other Borden finishers: 11. Lexi Rose 24:21; 13. Kaela Rose 24:33; 21. McKenna Ray 26:15; 23. Delaney Smith (B) 26:37; 26. Grace Hall 27:10.
Henryville: 14. Hannah Ramsey 25:09.
