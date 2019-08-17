BORDEN — Borden took boys' and girls' team titles in its own Warpath Invitational Saturday on the opening day of high school cross country season.
For the Borden boys, Sterling Mikel, Gavin Just and Lody Cheatham finished third, fourth and fifth within 15 seconds of one another to lead Borden to a point total of 35 to top second-place Henryville (56), Providence (66), Mitchell (90) and Crothersville (109).
Henryville senior Jayke Youell edged David Rose by a second with a winning time of 17 minutes, 19 seconds for top individual honors.
"I put a lot of miles in just building up," Youell said. "I've got big goals for the season."
Youell wants to shoot for a school record time and qualify for the state finals. Saturday's girls' winner has similar goals.
Providence standout Natalie Boesing began her senior season with a solid win with a time of 21:32.
"I was really happy with my time as early as it is in the season because last year toward the end of the year I was running 20:30's," Boesing said. "That time shows that the time I put in over the summer is really paying off."
In the girls' team battle, Borden won 26-29 against runner-up Mitchell.
Liz Geltmaker was pleased with the performance of both her squads.
"Gavin's still getting back into it. He'll be alright. Those three leaders should have a good season. It's a good group. We were missing four boys today," Geltmaker said. "The girls looked really good. They put some miles in over the summer. I'm glad they had a good start."
