TERRE HAUTE — It was rough sledding for both Floyd Central teams Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
Each Highlander squad finished 19th in the IHSAA State Finals at Terre Haute.
Senior Sydney Liddle led the Floyd girls' contingent, finishing 51st overall.
Senior Luke Heinemann led boys' squad, placing 82nd.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute
BOYS
Team scores: 1. FW Concordia 93, 2. Carmel 112, 3. Brebeuf 135, 4. Columbus North 161, 5. Brownsburg 214, 6. Homestead 215, 7. Crown Point 243, 8. Fishers 262, 9. Bloomington South 284, 10. Hamilton Southeastern 320. Other: 19. Floyd Central 432.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Gabriel Sanchez (Lowell) 15:28.7; 2. Lucas Guerra (Highland) 15:32.9; 3. Luke Combs (Lapel) 15:38.4; 4. Jesus Garcia (Zionsville) 15:41.4; 5. Reece Gibson (FW Concordia) 15:44.5.
Floyd Central finishers: 82. Luke Heinemann 16:46.7; 98. Eli Johnson 16:53.2; 134. Mitchel Meier 17:08.1; 135. Hunter Griffin 17:08.3; 151. Weston Naville 17:16.4; 170. Justin McWilliams 17:33.0; 183. David Heinemann 17:46.0.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. FW Carroll 101, 2. Zionsville 143, 3. Carmel 162, 4. Fishers 192, 5. Columbus North 195, 6. Brebeuf 201, 7. Noblesville 243, 8. Valparaiso 259, 9. Homestead 287, 10. Bloomington North 290. Other: 19. Floyd Central 456.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Erin Strzelecki (FW Dwenger) 17:22.9; 2. Annalyssa Crain (Edgewood) 17:44.5; 3. Madeline Keller (Brebeuf) 18:02.2; 4. Karina James (Lowell) 18:04.3; 5. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 18:09.7.
Floyd Central: 51. Sydney Liddle 19:13.7; 110. Savanna Liddle 20:02.7; 119. Natalie Clare 20:11.9; 156. Sydney Baxter 20:46.4; 184. Carley Conway 21:30.3; 190. Chloe Loftus 21:51.8; 194. Jaydon Cirincione 22:03.6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.