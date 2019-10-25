Several local runners and teams will compete against a formidable field in Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.
Racing begins at 11:30 a.m. at Nashville’s Eagle Park.
Floyd Central is coming off a pair of team titles at last Saturday’s Crawford County Regional. Both squads could be in contention for the semistate title.
On the girls’ side, the eighth-ranked Highlanders will face off against No. 3 Columbus North, No. 5 Bloomington North and No. 10 Bloomington South, among others. North edged Floyd by two points for last year’s semistate crown.
Floyd senior Sydney Liddle, who finished third overall at Brown County last year, is coming off sectional and regional titles at Crawford. She should contend for the individual top spot again along with several others, including defending champion Annalyssa Crain of Edgewood, Columbus North freshman Brianna Newell and Evansville Reitz senior Alli Morphew.
Charlestown, which took third at last Saturday’s Columbus North Regional a week after winning its first ever sectional title, will also compete, along with the Silver Creek duo of sophomore Isabel Odle and senior Grace Grady.
The Providence tandem of senior Natalie Boesing and freshman Maci Hoskins, along with Borden’s Kaylie Magallanes will also participate.
On the boys’ side, the 13th-ranked Highlanders will likely battle No. 5 Bloomington South and No. 6 Columbus North for the team title. The Panthers beat the Bull Dogs by 16 points to claim last year’s crown while Floyd finished fourth.
Individually, the race to see who succeeds 2019 Christian Academy graduate Caleb Futter as semistate champion should be a close one. Eastern senior Uriah Guthrie could compete for the title, along with Bloomington North senior Paul Rushton, Terre Haute South junior Cael Light, Jasper senior Jackson Miller and others.
New Albany and Borden, as well as Silver Creek junior Gavin Clark, Henryville senior Jayke Youell and Charlestown senior Joshua McCoy, will also participate.
