BORDEN — Host Borden swept the Southern Athletic Conference titles Saturday morning.
On the boys' side, the Braves had five of the top eight finishers en route to 25 points and their 10th straight league championship. South Central was second (39) while Lanesville (95), Henryville (96) and New Washington (102) rounded out the top five.
South Central's Maddox Baker won the 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 6 seconds. Borden's Sterling Mikel was second (17:22) and Nolan Flispart took third (17:27). Also for the Braves, Lody Cheatham finished fifth (17:47), Briar Weatherford seventh (17:50) and Kasym Nash eighth (18:03) to round out the team's score.
Mason Tolliver finished 11th (18:46) to lead the fourth-place Hornets.
Paul Giltner placed 12th (18:52) to pace the fifth-place Mustangs.
Borden's Liz Geltmaker and South Central's Rob Murowski were the SAC's coaches of the year.
On the girls' side, the Braves had five of the first nine finishers on their way to a perfect 15 points and their third consecutive SAC title.
Crothersville's Kaylyn Holman (20:11) and Ella Plasse (21:30) were the first two finishers while Henryville's Hannah Ramsey took third (21:37).
Skyler Childress finished fourth (21:53) to pace Borden. Kaela Rose finished fifth (22:29), Delaney Smith sixth (23:04), Jessie Condon eighth (23:13) and Lexi Rose ninth (23:42) to round out the Braves' team score.
Geltmaker and South Central's Joanna Weaver were the coaches of the year.
.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Borden
Boys
Team scores: 1. Borden 25, 2. South Central 39, 3. Lanesville 95, 4. Henryville 96, 5. New Washington 102.
Top 10: 1. Maddox Baker (SC) 16:06; 2. Sterling Mikel (B) 17:22; 3. Nolan Flispart (B) 17:27; 4. Preston Liebert (SC) 17:45; 5. Lody Cheatham (B) 17:47; 6. Adrien Nannen (L) 17:49; 7. Briar Weatherford (B) 17:50; 8. Kasym Nash (B) 18:03; 9. Cody Liebert (SC) 18:16; 10. Jack Schmelz (SC) 18:18.
Other Borden finishers: 17. Ethan Eurton 19:34; 18. Shawn Condon 19:46; 24. JT Ray 20:56; 30. Isaac Lewis 22:49; 32. Kylan Nash 23:39.
Henryville finishers: 11. Mason Tolliver 18:46; 13. Keanu Wycoff 19:03; 14. Levi Lehaceanu 19:16; 31. Drew Wilson 23:09; 34. Martin Vergara Romero 24:01.
New Washington finishers: 12. Paul Giltner 18:52; 20. Mason Arthur 19:49; 23. Tanner Rosenbarger 20:47; 26. Daniel Burke 21:06; 27. Mason Thompson 21:14; 33. Miguel Hessig 24:01.
Coaches of the Year: Liz Geltmaker (B), Rob Murowski (SC).
Girls
Team scores: 1. Borden 15, 2. South Central 40.
Top 10: 1. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 20:11; 2. Ella Plasse (Crothersville) 21:30; 3. Hannah Ramsey (Henryville) 21:37; 4. Skyler Childress (B) 21:53; 5. Kaela Rose (B) 22:29; 6. Delaney Smith (B) 23:04; 7. Emilee Snyder (Lanesville) 23:08; 8. Jessie Condon (B) 23:13; 9. Lexi Rose (B) 23:42; 10. Allison Slaughter (Lanesville) 23:44.
New Washington finisher: 19. Braeanna Billups 28:12.
Other Borden finisher: 22. Cassie Saylor 29:23.
Coaches of the Year: Geltmaker (B), Joanna Weaver (SC).
