BORDEN — A good day of races helped Borden come away with a pair of Southern Athletic Conference titles at the Borden Community Park on Saturday.
Borden's boys took home their eighth straight conference title and had three runners pick up all-conference honors. Gavin Just led the way for the Braves with a time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds, finishing second behind South Central's Maddox Baker, who won in 16:39. Sterling Mikel and Lody Cheatham also earned All-SAC honors, sixth and seventh respectively. Nolan Flispart just missed all-conference with an eighth-place finish.
Led by those four and Blake Hoffman, who finished 11th, Borden scored 30 points — seven ahead of the runner-up Rebels.
"We just barley beat South Central last year, by one point," Borden coach Liz Geltmaker said. "We were hoping we could come back this year and not make it so close between us. They are always a tough competition for us, so we definitely finished the job today, and didn't have to worry or not if we won."
Henryville took third with 65 points. The Hornets were paced by Jayke Youell, who finished fifth in 16:50. Teammate Caleb Lehaceanu took 10th.
New Washington finished fourth with 107 points. The Mustangs were paced by Jesus Diaz, who placed 27th.
On the girls' side, Borden rolled to the team title thanks to sweeping second through fifth.
Crothersville sophomore Kaylyn Holman won the race in 19:57 — 1:28 ahead of runner-up Kaylie Magallanes. Joy Coffman, Delaney Smith and Kaela Rose followed their teammate to earn All-SAC honors. Grace Hall placed eighth to round out the Braves' team score.
"Our goal last year was to be conference champs and our girls came up a little short. Today that was their goal, and they definitely had a good race finishing with four girls making all-conference and one just missing out by one spot," Geltmaker said. "We were pretty happy with our performance overall. The girls had some good PRs [personal records]."
Henryville didn't have enough runners to field a full team, but had a pair of Top 10 finishes. Hannah Ramsey finished seventh, to make all-conference, while Autumn Osborne placed ninth.
Geltmaker was selected as SAC Coach of the Year for both boys and girls.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Boys
Team scores: Borden, 30, South Central 37, Henryville 65, New Washington 107.
Overall winner: Maddox Baker (SC) 16:39.
Borden: 2. Gavin Just 16:43, 6. Sterling Mikel 17:03, 7. Lody Cheatham 17:34, 8. Nolan Flispart 17:44, 11. Blake Hoffman 18:05, 13. Eric Wheatley 18:16, 17. Brennon Eurton 18:44.
South Central: 1. Baker 16:39, 3. Jude Baker 16:46, 9. Preston Liebet 17:58, 12. Cody Liebet 18:15, 15. Gavin Schweitzer 18:25.
Henryville: 5. Jayke Youell 16:50, 10. Caleb Lehaceanu 17:59, 14. Logan Owens 18:21, 21. Cameron Miller 19:48. 35. Drew Wilson 21:14.
New Washington: 27. Jesus Diaz 20:21, 28. Jayden Bufford 20:22, 36. Isaac Leere 24:03, 38. Gabe Smith 24:43, 39. Austin Taylor 24:59.
Girls
Team scores: Borden 21, Crothersville 35.
Overall winner: Kaylyn Holman (C) 19:57.
Borden: 2. Kaylie Magallanes 21:25, 3. Joy Coffman 22:07, 4. Delaney Smith 22:34, 5. Kaela Rose 22:41, 8. Grace Hall 23:24, 13. Lindsey Asplin 26:21, 20. Sierra Thomas 29:34.
Crothersville: 1. Holman 19:57, 6. Grace Wilson 22:49, 10. Ella Plasse 23:54, 11. Kiarra Lakins 25:25, 14. Kennadi Lakins 26:52.
Henryville: 7. Hannah Ramsey 23:15, 9. Autumn Osborne 23:50.
