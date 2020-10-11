AUSTIN — The reigning champion Charlestown girls finished second in Saturday's Austin Sectional at Hardy Lake.
With No. 1 runner Skylar Cochran slowed by injury, the Pirates were still able to finish within 22 points of victorious Madison. The Cubs, who had the fifth-, sixth- and seventh-place finishers, amassed 38 points. Silver Creek finished fourth with 75 points.
Shawe Memorial sophomore Calli Alderman won the 5,000-meter race in 19 minutes, 56.5 seconds.
Jeffersonville sophomore Arielle Phillips was the top area finisher, placing eighth in 22:26.6.
Charlestown sophomore Laney Hawkins was one spot back in ninth (22:34.6) while Silver Creek sophomore Kenzie Wesley took 11th (22.42.1).
Henryville sophomore Hannah Ramsey took 22nd (23:37.0).
In the boys' race, Jennings County had five finishers in the top nine — led by winner Gavin Hendrix (16:55) — to tally 25 points and take home the team title.
Silver Creek finished fourth (108) while Jeffersonville was fifth (139).
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams advance to the Columbus North Regional.
Dragons senior Ashton Still was the top area finisher, placing sixth (17:52.9).
Charlestown's lone runner, Dylan Kinser, took 10th (18:02.8).
The fifth-place Red Devils were led by freshman Andre Stanton in 19th (19:01.4).
AUSTIN SECTIONAL
Saturday at Hardy Lake
Boys
Team scores: 1. x-Jennings County 25, 2. x-Austin 70, 3. x-Southwestern 104, 4. x-Silver Creek 108, 5. x-Jeffersonville 139, 6. Madison 144, 7. Crothersville 172, 8. Scottsburg 176, 9. New Washington 242.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Gavin Hendrix (JC) 16:55.0; 2. David Rose (Crothersville) 16:55.9; 3. Lane Elsner (JC) 17:25.4; 4. Brenden Baker (JC) 17:29.4; 5. Chance Craig (Austin) 17:36.3; 6. Ashton Still (SC) 17:52.9; 7. Elijah Plasse (Crothersville) 17:53.0; 8. Eli Wahlman (JC) 17:56.8; 9. Logan McIntosh (JC) 18:01.4; 10. Dylan Kinser (Charlestown) 18:02.8.
Other Silver Creek finishers: 13. Alexander Carney 18:23.2; 20. McKinley Rhodes 19:03.9; 33. Austin Jewell 19:52.9; 49. Mateo De Maso 21:16.9; 56. Caleb Lucas 22:24.5.
Jeffersonville finishers: 19. Andre Stanton 19:01.4; 24. Alston Williams 19:25.9; 26. Jaden Hart 19:31.8; 41. Zeke Moon 20:31.5; 50. Samuel Broady 21:17.8; 57. Bradley Owen 22:28.8.
New Washington finishers: 48. Paul Giltner 21:16.5; 51. Jayden Buford 21:20.5; 58. Daniel Burke 22:41.8; 62. Tanner Rosenbarger 24:22.2; 63. Kevin Helton 24:33.7; 66. Bo Giltner 25:27.9; 67. Dalton Wiseman 27:10.4.
Henryville finishers: 40. Karson Evans 20:25.4; 59. Zachary Shockney 22:42.8.
Girls
Team scores: 1. x-Madison 38, 2. x-Charlestown 60, 3. x-Jennings County 64, 4. x-Silver Creek 75, 5. x-Southwestern 119, 6. Scottsburg 138.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Cali Alderman (Shawe Memorial) 19:56.5; 2. Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 20:01.0; 3. Eliza Weston (Shawe) 21:23.2; 4. Halle Franks (JC) 21:30.2; 5. Ava Spencer (Madison) 22:14.2; 6. Cadence Traylor (Madison) 22:15.5; 7. Brett Cahall (Madison) 22:16.3; 8. Arielle Phillips (Jeff) 22:26.6; 9. Laney Hawkins (Charlestown) 22:34.6; 10. Gracie White (Switzerland County) 22:39.6.
Other Charlestown finishers: 14. Jackie McCoy 22:45.7; 15. Kaylee Kinser 22:47.0; 23. Jessica McCoy 23:40.0; 32. Emma Faulkner 24:58.6; 33. Skylar Cochran 25:04.8; 46. Macie Rhoten 27:52.8.
Other Silver Creek finishers: 11. Kenzie Wesley 22:42.1; 17. Isabel Odle 23:00.7; 19. Alexius 23:20.6; 28. Madison Allen 24:17.9; 37. Meg Miller 25:20.1.
Henryville finishers: 22. Hannah Ramsey 23:37.0.
Other Jeffersonville finishers: 39. Laura Gillenwater 25:36.7; 41. Jaleigh Brown 26:05.4; 52. Abby Napper 34:47.4.
