SEYMOUR — Led by a pair of Top 10 finishers, the Charlestown girls finished third in the Seymour Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Skylar Cochran paced the Pirates with an eighth-place finish, while Jessica McCoy was right behind her in ninth.
Cathedral, led by winner Reese Sanders, swept the top four places en route to 16 points. The host Owls were second with 64 while Charlestown tallied 78.
Laney Hawkins (18th), Jackie McCoy (22nd) and Kaylee Kinser (23rd) rounded out the Pirates' team score.
Arielle Phillips led Jeffersonville by placing 28th while Henryville's Hannah Ramsey took 30th.
On the boys' side, Charlestown's Dylan Kinser was the top area finisher in 25th.
Jennings County won the event with 41 points, edging Cathedral by two. Jeff finished sixth. The Red Devils were led by Andre Stanton in 32nd.
Henryville's Karson Evans finished 40th, while Clarksville's Alex Titus was 43rd.
.
SEYMOUR INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Jennings County 41, 2. Cathedral 43, 3. Seymour 45, 4. Brownstown Central 124, 5. Bloomington 144, 6. Jeffersonville 152.
Winner: Colin Monesmith (Cathedral) 17:13.96.
Charlestown: 25. Dylan Kinser 19:37.70.
Jeffersonville: 32. Andre Stanton 20:45.73; 233. Alston Williams 20:56.93; 45. Sam Broady 21:34.31; 48. Bradley Owen 21:56.57; 50. Nick Goss 22:06.96; 56. Kane Eshan Rupendra 23:42.21.
Henryville: 40. Karson Evans 21:23.70; 66. Zach Shockney 26:18.03.
Clarksville: 43. Alex Titus 21:30.24.
.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Cathedral 16, 2. Seymour 64, 3. Charlestown 78, 4. Jennings County 91, 5. Bloomington 137, 6. Brownstown Central 172.
Winner: Reese Sanders (Cathedral) 21:03.56.
Charlestown: 8. Skylar Cochran 22:19.11; 9. Jessica McCoy 22:32.88; 18. Laney Hawkins 23:54.29; 22. Jackie McCoy 24:13.05; 23. Kaylee Kinser 24:29.61; 25. Emma Faulkner 24:52.55; 45. Jayda Holbrook 28:16.31; 46. Macie Rhoten 28:43.22; 48. Raelynn Rufer 29:12.07; 59. Danielle Roberts 34:47.84.
Jeffersonville: 28. Arielle Phillips 25:35.98; 36. Laura Gillenwater 26:47.04; 44. Autumn Goss 27:55.91; 49. Jaleigh Brown 29:14.83.
Henryville: 30. Hannah Ramsey 25:42.36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.