SALEM — Charlestown made some history Saturday behind personal-best performances from each of its top five girls’ runners in the Mid-Southern Conference Championship. The Pirates secured the first MSC title in 32 years with 40 points, comfortably defeating Corydon Central by 23 points. Silver Creek was third with 76.
Senior Ashley Wight improved on her previous best by 37 seconds to take third place in a time of 20 minutes, 57 seconds.
Skylar Cochran finished fifth in 21:42, Laney Hawkins seventh in 22:11, Jessie McCoy eighth in 22:16 and Jackie McCoy 17th in 22:58 to round out the Pirates’ scoring.
“I told the ladies before the race, that no one is going to give it to us, that we have to go out and perform, and leave it all on the course. And, that’s exactly what they did,” coach Jerry Doyle said.
The Pirates will look to contend for the first sectional title in school history Saturday. Wright’s time would rank her third among sectional competitors and similar performances could put them in contention with favored Jennings County.
“We are looking forward to it,” Doyle said.
Silver Creek was led by the all-conference performance of Isabel Odle. The sophomore was fourth in a time of 21:33 to lead the Dragons.
In the boys’ race, Austin placed five runners in the top 10 to cruise to the title with 29 points, half of Eastern’s 58. Silver Creek was fifth with 111.
Silver Creek’s Gavin Clark was 12th in a time of 17:55.
Charlestown’s Josh McCoy led the Pirates in 16th with a time of 18:09.
