HANOVER — Led by race winner Kaylee Kinser, the Charlestown girls took home the team title in the Scottsburg Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
The senior covered the 5,000-meter course at Hanover College in 20 minutes, 45.91 seconds. Eastern's Katherine Hauner was second in 22:33.37 while Charlestown's Victoria Snyder was third in 22:47.78.
Led by Kinser and Snyder, the Pirates tallied 24 points — 18 better than runner-up Lanesville and 31 ahead of third-place Clarksville. New Washington and Jeffersonville were among the 10 non-scoring teams.
Also for Charlestown, Avery Andrew placed 13th, Emma Faulkner 21st and Vanessa Clark 30th.
Junior Kenzie Alexander took 10th to lead the Generals.
Other top Clark County finishers included New Washington senior Braeanna Billups in sixth and Jeff sophomore Anabelle Hertweck in seventh.
On the boys' side, Henryville was the runner-up to Austin in the team race. The Eagles finished with 44 points — 47 ahead of the Hornets. Additionally, New Washington finished fifth (131), Charlestown sixth (138), Jeffersonville ninth (210) and Clarksville 11th (242).
Scottsburg senior Jadon Muncy won the race in 17:11.24 followed by Austin's Brayden Konkler and Carlos Mata. New Washington senior Paul Giltner finished fourth in a season-best 17:54.09 while Jeffersonville sophomore Ari Santos-Moore was fifth in 18:24.49.
Senior Karson Evans and Keanu Wycoff finished seventh and 11th respectively to lead second-place Henryville, which also received a 16th-place finish from Jaxson Yaeger and a 17th from Josiah Spicer.
Other top finishers for the fifth-place Mustangs were Cohen Briles in 21st and Connor Shaffer in 27th.
The sixth-place Pirates were paced by Cameron Gemme in 22nd, Cooper Lee in 23rd and Wyatt Chisman in 26th.
The 11th-place Generals were led by sophomore Kodah Mendlik in 31st and senior Evan Carmichael in 32nd.
SCOTTSBURG INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at Hanover College
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Austin 44, 2. Henryville 91, 3. Home School Union 114, 4. Shawe Memorial 131, 5. New Washington 131, 6. Charlestown 138, 7. Salem 174, 8. Bloomington Bobcats 185, 9. Jeffersonville 210, 10. Scottsburg 222, 11. Clarksville 242. Non-scoring teams: Eastern, Trinity Lutheran, Grace Christian, Lanesville, West Washington, Lawrenceburg.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Jadon Muncy (Scottsburg) 17:11.24; 2. Brayden Konkler (Austin) 17:40.32; 3. Carlos Mata (Austin) 17:45.73; 4. Paul Giltner (NW) 17:54.09; 5. Ari Santos-Moore (Jeff) 18:24.49.
Henryville finishers: 7. Karson Evans 18:29.18; 11. Keanu Wycoff 19:02.19; 16. Jaxson Yaeger 19:30.78; 17. Josiah Spicer 19:35.87; 49. Elijah Keown 22:47.10; 64. Mark Williams 24:17.91; 73. Nolen Poindexter 25:41.75.
Other New Wash finishers: 21. Cohen Briles 19:47.34; 27. Connor Shaffer 20:12.60; 34. A.J. Franklin 21:27.08; 54. Amos Bell 23:29.49; 88. Miguel Hessig 30:14.44; 89. Kaleb Coomer 30:21.25; 90. Ezekiel Tucker 30:22.53.
Charlestown finishers: 22. Cameron Gemme 19:49.76; 23. Cooper Lee 19:50.21; 26. Wyatt Chisman 20:11.30; 35. Luke Hammond 21:28.78; 38. Colin Gemme 21:48.26; 45. Austin Tullis 22:19.39; 52. Austin Theriault 23:18.62; 62. Kolton McDonald 24:11.03; 63. Denver Lopez 24:12.59; 77. Dylan Justice 26:47.68; 86. Xander Perez 27:58.68; 95. Thaddaeus Deitrich 32:48.69.
Clarksville finishers: 31. Kodah Mendlik 21:05.27; 32. Evan Carmichael 21:07.78; 68. Jacob Perissi 25:04.16; 78. Garrett Skaggs 26:55.49; 92. Andy Ngo 31:26.90; 94. Caleb Money 32:14.36.
Other Jeffersonville finishers: 48. Larry Lucio 22:34.18; 53. Aidan Stellato 23:19.42; 70. Elijah Lahrman 25:08.89; 76. Ethan Bronson 26:35.33; 97. Isaiah Gatton 33:07.21.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 24, 2. Lanesville 42, 3. Clarksville 55. Non-scoring teams: Austin, Lawrenceburg, Scottsburg, New Washington, West Washington, Home School Union, Eastern, Jeffersonville, Salem, Shawe Memorial.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 20:45.91; 2. Katherine Hauner (Eastern) 22:33.37; 3. Victoria Snyder (Charlestown) 22:47.78; 4. Briley Bary (Scottsburg) 22:55.85; 5. Rakia Sherrard (Austin) 24:36.69.
New Washington finishers: 6. Braeanna Billups 25:16.47; 20. Aroara Glode 30:28.27; 26. Alyssa Wheatley 31:46.57.
Jeffersonville finishers: 7. Anabelle Hertweck 25:43.87.
Clarksville finishers: 10. Kenzie Alexander 26:04.87; 31. Laci Austin 34:05.89; 32. Haedyn Worley 34:18.32; 34. Madison DeKorte 38:38.65; 39. Camille Glover 43:39.87.
Other Charlestown finishers: 13. Avery Andrew 27:35.72; 21. Emma Faulkner 30:34.40; 30. Vanessa Clark 33:26.65; 37. Kyla Jeffries 40:38.47.
