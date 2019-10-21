COLUMBUS — Columbus North had a big day, winning both boys’ and girls’ races in the Columbus North Regional on Saturday.
Charlestown’s girls advanced to the Brown County Semistate with a third-place finish with 102 points — 14 behind second-place Seymour. Ashley Wight led the Pirates with a 15th-place finish in a time of 20:26. Skylar Cochran and Jessica McCoy finished 23rd and 24th and Laney Hawkins took 28th.
“Once again the ladies stepped up,” Coach Doyle said of his girls performance on Saturday. “It could be close from second to fifth place. Six of my seven girls ran personal bests today, on a course that we had never raced on before. I told them that they can keep raising the standard for future teams if they go out and leave it all on the course. These girls have found a passion for the sport, and have become very competitive. Thats all I can ask for as a coach.”
Silver Creek, who was paced by Isabel Odle and her 20:27, was sixth. Odle finished 16th which was good enough to advance her to semistate.
The Silver Creek boys also took sixth. The Dragons were led by Gavin Clark, who finished 26th with a 17:03. Aston Still and Gabriel Armstrong also cracked the top-50 finishing 39th and 41st. Henryville’s Jayke Youell will be advancing to the semistate next week after running a 16:4 8 and finishing 23rd. Charlestown’s Joshua McCoy will also be heading to the semistate with his 30th-place finish and a time of 17:07.
“Joshua moved up to 16th in our record books with his 17:07,” Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle said. “He is the hardest worker I’ve ever had the privilege to coach. We talked before his race that he would have to run at least a 17:15 to advance and he went out and pushed the pace and achieved it. I’m looking forward to next week at Brown County.”
Columbus North dominated the boys race, with all five runners finishing in the top 10. Matthew Newell led the field with his 15:36.
COLUMBUS NORTH REGIONAL
BOYS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 25, 2. Jennings County 50, 3. Austin 70, 4. Seymour 132, 5.White River Valley165, 6. Silver Creek 172.
Overall winner: Matthew Newell (CN) 15:36.
Silver Creek: 26. Gavin Clark 17:03, 39. Ashton Still 17:33, 41. Gabriel Armstrong 17:34, 52. Aubrey Smith 17:53, 60. McKinley Rhodes 18:16.
Jeffersonville: 45. Leo Burns 17:42.5.
Henryville: 23. Jayke Youell 16:48.5, 44. Caleb Lehaceanu 17:40.0, 55. Logan Owens 18:04.4.
GIRLS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 20, 2. Seymour 88, 3. Charlestown 102, 4. Jennings County 114, 5. Columbus East 125, 6. Silver Creek 147.
Overall winner: Brianna Newell (CN) 18:50.
Charlestown: 15. Ashley Wight 20:26, 23. Skylar Cochran 6:48, 24. Jessica McCoy 6:48, 28. Laney Hawkins 6:50, 74. Tina Ylipaa 25:05.
Silver Creek: 16. Isabel Odle 20:27, 26. Grace Grady 21:13, 31. Mackenzie Wesley 21:27, 55. Isabella Whelan 22:52, 60. Madison Allen 23:08.
Henryville: 63. Atumn Osborne 23:15.5.
