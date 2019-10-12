HANOVER — The Charlestown girls’ cross country team toed the starting line Saturday morning at Hanover College knowing the upcoming 5,000 meters with some butterflies in their stomachs.
A little anxiousness can creep in when you’re attempting to make history.
The Pirates’ top five runners stomped on those doubts, winning a convincing Southwestern Sectional championship — the first girls' cross country sectional crown in school history and first of either gender since 1968.
With 42 points to 67 for Jennings County, it wasn’t close.
Senior Ashley Wight paced the Pirates with a fourth-place finish as she pulled away from Silver Creek’s Isabel Odle, who led the Dragons to a regional berth with a third-place team finish.
“Coach gave us a speech that we just needed to run our race and not let it get in our heads and that’s what we did,” said Wight, whose time of 20 minutes, 48.6 seconds was a personal best.
Jennings County had a perfect score of 15 to win the boys’ race, ahead of Austin, Southwestern, Silver Creek and Scottsburg. Gavin Clark paced the Dragons with a 16th-place finish. Henryville’s Jayke Youell led three individual qualifiers for the Hornets, placing seventh in a time of 17:04.5. He’s joined by teammates Caleb Lehaceanu and Logan Owens. Jeffersonville’s Leo Burns placed 33rd to advance to the regional as well.
Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle will be focused on getting his team ready for next week’s Columbus North Regional but he and assistant coach Lauren Crowe were enjoying the day.
“This is our fifth championship of the year. They just keep improving every week,” Doyle said.
“I like their hard work and determination. They really know how to push each other,” Crowe added.
Wight was followed up by junior Skylar Cochran in sixth place, freshman Jessie McCoy in seventh, Laney Hawkins in 13th and Jackie McCoy in 15th. Jessie McCoy ran a personal-best time of 21:19.6 and Hawkins a PR of 21:49.7.
Wight credited the passion of the freshmen to step in and compete, while Doyle said some of that comes from Wight’s work.
“She’s been a steady leader for us. She really pushes the girls in practice. What she dealt with last year, being injured and having some physical problems, she’s been an inspiration to the younger girls,” Doyle said.
BOYS
Team scores: Jennings Count 15, Austin 55, Southwestern 89, Silver Creek 120, Scottsburg 158, Henryville 179, Henryville 179, Madison 188, Jeffersonville 205, Crothersville 244, New Washington 270.
Top 10: Carter Leak (JC) 16:17.6, Gavin Hendrix (JC) Lane Elsner 16:47.0, Drew Stroud (JC) 16:52.5, Anthony Siener (JC) 16:59.7, Wyatt Beck (A) 17:00.9, Jayke Youell (H) 17:04.5, Chance Craig (A) 17:05.8, Brandon Rice (A) 17:18.1, Ian Campbell (JC) 17:22.7.
Individual regional qualifiers: 19. Josh McCoy 17:57.3, 21.Julian Sample (M) 18:15.1, 24. Julio Regueira Prat 18:25.7, 32. Caleb Lehaceanu (H) 18:48.8, Leo Burns (J) 18:48.8, 32. Logan Owens (H) 18:55.1, Luke McCarty (M) 18:58.3, Jacob Howell (M) 19:08.1.
Silver Creek: 16. Gavin Clark 17:46.9, 19. Ashton Still 18:08.3, Aubrey Smith 18:22.3, Alexander Carney 18:35.9, Gabriel Armstrong 19:10.8, 38. Zachary Stahl 19:12.8, 41. McKinley Rhodes 19:30.8.
Jeffersonville: 41. Leo Burns 18:48.8, 42. Jordan Pohl 19:35.4, Jon Christian Saulnerond 19:36.3, 44. Daniel Schansberg 19:58.0, 45. Brandon Chance Delgado 19:59.6, 46. Maxwell Cathey 20:08.6, Matthew Leuthart 20:54.5.
New Washington: 37. Jesus Diaz 19:10.9, Christopher Buford 21:18.2, Isaac Leezer 22:29, Gabriel Smith 26:07.2, Austin Taylor 27:10.3.
GIRLS
Team scores: Charlestown 42, Jennings County 67, Silver Creek 93, Madison 98, Austin 112, Southwestern 158, Scottsburg 168, Crothersville 173, Switzerland County 194, Jeffersonville 233.
Top 10: Emma Morrison (JC) 19:56.3, Calli Alderman (Shawe Memorial) 20:25.0, Kaylyn Holman (Crothersville) 20:28.5, Ashley Wight (Charlestown) 20:48.6, Isabel Odle (SC) 20:57.9, Skylar Cochran (Charlestown) 21:11.7, Jessica McCoy (Charlestown) 21:19.6, Grace Igleheart (A) 21:27.8, Grace Grady (SC) 21:30.9, Brett Cahall (M) 21:33.0, Grace White (SC) 21:33.4.
Individual regional qualifiers: 11. Grace White (SC) 21:33.4, 20. Lyndie Foster (Scottsburg) 22:41.1, Kirsten Geary (Southwestern) 22:43.6, 27. Alisha Detmer (SC) 23:16.6, 29. Justice Kunzel (Southwestern) 23:39.2, 31. Grace Wilson (Crothersville) 23:42.7, 32. Autumn Osborne (H) 23:42.7, Clara Fettig (Scottsburg) 23:43.8.
Other Charlestown: 13. Laney Hawkins 21:49.7, 15. Jacqueline McCoy 22:05.6.
Other Silver Creek: 23. Mackenzie Wesley 23:03.3, 24. Isabella Whelan 23:03.3, Madison Allen 23:54.0,
Jeffersonville: 39. Laura Gillenwater 24:42.7, Bailey Gibson 25:03.0, Jaleigh Brown 25:45.7, Erin Kramer 25:57.3, Ahmya Baker 27:13.2, Autumn Goss 27:30.4, Jadyn Vessels 27:36.8.
Other Henryville:37. Hannah Ramsey 24:19.3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.