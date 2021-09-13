NASHVILLE — Floyd Central senior Jaydon Cirincione won the Elite girls' cross-country race in Saturday's Eagle Classic.
Cirincione covered the 5,000-meter course at Eagle Park in 17 minutes, 49.9 seconds — another personal-best and Floyd 5K record. She was nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Jasmine Klopstad of Carmel.
Led by Klopstad, the No. 1 Greyhounds took the team title with 52 points — seven ahead of second-ranked Columbus North.
The sixth-ranked Highlanders finished third with 111. Also for Floyd, sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart was ninth (18:36.1), junior Savanna Liddle 14th (18:47.1), sophomore Emerson Elliott 41st (19:49.2) and junior Hallie Mosier 57th (20:22.2).
"Another great day for us! We were blessed with good weather and a great place to race," Highlanders coach Carl Hook said. "Jaydon was our first Eagle Classic individual champion with another PR and FC 5K record! (It was) another multi-PR day for us. The girls are taking care of business in a big way every week and we’re very proud of them."
Providence junior Maci Hoskins placed 37th (19:34.8) in the race.
In the AA run, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) took home the team title with 86 points — 14 ahead of East Central. Jeffersonville placed 17th.
The Red Devils were led by freshman Ally Young in 36th (22:01.0) and junior Arielle Phillips in 43rd (22:16.3).
Meanwhile, Silver Creek senior Isabel Odle finished 40th (22:11.0).
In the girls' A race, South Knox won the team title with 50 points. Borden placed seventh (156) and Providence finished 14th (342).
Kaela Rose took 21st (22:18.3) to pace the Braves while Christian Academy freshman Anna Nash finished 25th (22:26.7).
On the boys' side, Carmel's Kole Mathison won the race in 14:57.3 while top-ranked Columbus North took home the team title with 53 points — 17 more than the Greyhounds. Floyd Central, which is ranked 13th in the state, finished seventh with 215 points.
Individually, New Albany junior Aidan Lord placed ninth (15:45.2) while his twin brother, Aaron Lord, took 23rd (15:57.9).
The Highlanders were led by sophomore Will Conway, who finished 15th (15:51.6), and senior Weston Naville, who took 21st (15:56.7).
Christian Academy sophomore Alexander Pinckney placed 36th (16:15.8).
In the boys' AA race, Evansville Central junior Nolan King won in 16:33.5 while Lawrence North took home the team title with 58 points. Silver Creek placed 19th (434) and Jeffersonville 21st (648).
Alex Carney led the Dragons in 52nd-place (18:38.6) while Bradley Owen led the Red Devils in 101st (20:00.6).
In the boys' A race, Perry Central senior Cole Hess won in 16:37.4 while South Knox captured the team title with 74 points — 10 ahead of Tell City. Borden finished fourth (118), three points behind Indian Creek.
Individually, Providence junior Ben Kelly finished fifth (17:03.6).
Nolan Flispart and Sterling Mikel placed seventh (17:15.3) and eighth (17:20.1), respectively, to lead the Braves.
Also for Borden, Kasym Nash finished 29th (18:21.0), Lody Cheatham 40th (18:43.6) and Briar Weatherford 42nd (18:52.6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.