CROSS COUNTRY: Conway claims Valley Kick Off

TERRE HAUTE — Will Conway ran away from the competition to win the boys’ race of the 2022 Valley Kick Off on Saturday.
The Floyd Central junior covered the 5,000-meter LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, site of the IHSAA State Finals, in 15 minutes, 46.1 seconds en route to victory in the 345-runner field.
Brebeuf junior Cameron Todd was second (15:55.2) while New Albany senior Aidan Lord took third (15:57.3). Aidan’s twin brother, Aaron Lord, placed 18th (16:34.0).
Center Grove took home the team title with 132 points. Defending state champion Brebeuf, led by Todd, was second with 151. Bloomington North (168), Chesterton (197) and Bloomington South (205) rounded out the top five. Floyd finished ninth in the 37-team field with 261.
Also for the Highlanders, sophomore Noah Nifong finished 32nd (17:09.3), sophomore Luca Cirincione 49th (17:25.7), senior Nathan Wheatley 50th (17:25.7), junior Ethan Edwards 149th (18:49.7), junior Reid Coleman 157th (18:56.0), junior Braden McGuire 160th (18:56.7) and senior Alec Elrod was 232nd (20:18.3).
BORDEN GIRLS TAKE 3RD
BORDEN — The Borden girls took third while the Brave boys finished fourth in Saturday’s Warpath Invitational.
On the boys’ side, Austin took home the team title with 42 points. Corydon Central was second (47), Forest Park third (52) and the host Braves fourth (116). Scottsburg finished fifth (118) and New Washington sixth (121).
The victorious Eagles were led by race winner Jackson Marshall, who covered the 5K course in 16:30. The top Clark County finisher was Henryville’s Karson Evans in seventh (18:18).
Briar Weatherford paced Borden in 12th (18:51) while Paul Giltner led the Mustangs in 15th (19:05). Jacob Perissi placed 33rd (21:08) to lead the Clarksville contingent.
On the girls’ side, Corydon claimed four of the top seven spots en route to 32 points and the team title. Forest Park (55), Borden (64) and Austin (73) rounded out the top four.
Corydon Central’s Addison Applegate won the race in a course-record 19:40.
Borden freshman Riley Rarick was the top Clark County finisher in third (20:20). Rarick’s teammate Skyler Childress placed 11th (21:58).
New Washington’s Kaidin James took 23rd (23:46) while Clarksville’s Kenzie Alexander was 27th (26:25).
.
WARPATH INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Borden Boys
Team scores: 1. Austin 42, 2. Corydon Central 47, 3. Forest Park 52, 4. Borden 116, 5. Scottsburg 118, 6. New Washington 121.
Top 10: 1. Jackson Marshall (A) 16:30; 2. Booker LaHue (CC) 16:54; 3. Reece Wolf (FP) 17:11; 4. Glen Gosenell (Eastern) 17:38; 5. Braden Konkler (A) 17:51; 6. Chase Best (CC) 18:11; 7. Karson Evans (Henryville) 18:18; 8. Eli Berg (FP) 18:31; 9. Jack Schmelz (SC) 18:33; 10. Jaxon Konkler (A) 18:41.
Borden finishers: 12. Briar Weatherford 18:51; 30. Devin Stull 20:51; 32. Isaac Lewis 20:59; 37. Talon Perron 22:05; 38. JT Ray 22:08; 41. Mason Raes 23:25.
Other Henryville finishers: 14. Mason Tolliver 19:05; 42. Logan Holland 23:28.
New Washington finishers: 15. Paul Giltner 19:05; 28. Cohen Briles 20:09; 29. AJ Franklin 20:38; 44. Kalob Coomer 24:53; 48. Kenny Sizemore 26:53.
Clarksville finishers: 33. Jacob Perissi 21:08; 34. Kodah Mendlik 21:18; 45. Garrett Skaggs 24:54; 47. Evan Carmichael 25:41.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 32, 2. Forest Park 55, 3. Borden 64, 4. Austin 73.
Top 10: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 19:40; 2. Karli Kitten (FP) 19:58; 3. Riley Rarick (B) 20:20; 4. Lilli Pavey (CC) 20:26; 5. Erika Valdivieso (CC) 20:45; 6. Riley Hinson (FP) 20:55; 7. Morgan Adams (CC) 20:58; 8. Hailey Webster (A) 20:59; 9. Megan Hall (A) 21:24; 10. Danielle Eckert (FP) 21:32.
Other Borden finishers: 11. Skyler Childress 21:58; 14. Kaela Rose 22:20; 17. Emery Hemmer 23:06; 19. Lexi Rose 23:25; 21. Jessie Condon 23:31; 26. Delaney Smith 25:41; 37. Cassie Saylor 33:29.
New Washington finishers: 23. Kaidin James 23:46; 31. Sami Mattingly 28:53.
Clarksville finisher: 27. Kenzie Alexander 26:25.