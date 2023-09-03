COLUMBUS — Will Conway’s fast start to his final season continued Saturday.
The Floyd Central senior raced to victory, while helping the Highlanders to a runner-up finish, in the boys’ AA race of Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic.
Conway covered the 5,000-meter course at Ceraland Park in 15 minutes, 10.2 seconds.
Second-ranked Noblesville took home the team title with 64 points — 24 ahead of the No. 8 Highlanders. Twelfth-ranked Columbus North was third (115) while No. 13 Bloomington North (118) and No. 20 Greenfield-Central (124) rounded out the top five. Silver Creek took 10th (284) while New Albany placed 17th (442) in the 20-team event.
Also for Floyd, juniors Luca Cirincione (15:28.7) and Noah Nifong (15:56.9) finished fifth and 13th respectively. Additionally, seniors Reid Coleman and Ethan Edwards were 34th and 38th.
The 10th-place Dragons were led by sophomores Ryan Graham and Brady Day, who were 19th and 24th respectively.
Jacob Evaldi was 68th and Carter Lord 76th for the 17th-place Bulldogs.
In the boys’ A race, Christian Academy senior Alexander Pinckney ran to victory in 15:35.90.
On the girls’ side, Floyd Central senior Kaitlyn Stewart was the runner-up in the AA race.
Avon senior Jessica Hegedus ran to victory in 18:11.0. Stewart wasn’t far behind in 18:38.4.
Second-ranked, and defending state champion, Noblesville took home the team title with 44 points. Eighteenth-ranked Avon was second (105) while No. 20 Columbus North (115), No. 16 Floyd Central (116) and Whiteland (169) rounded out the top five. New Albany was 17th (433) in the 18-team field.
Also for the Highlanders, senior Ginger Atzinger was 11th (19:43.10), freshman Adeline Shultz 29th, sophomore Bella Barnes 32nd and freshman Kara Walter 46th.
Lauren Clark finished 34th to lead the Bulldogs.
Silver Creek, which fielded an incomplete squad, was paced by freshman Ada Baerenklau in 82nd.

RICK WEINHEIMER CLASSIC
Saturday at Ceraland Park
BOYS
AA
Top team scores: 1. Noblesville 64, 2. Floyd Central 88, 3. Columbus North 115, 4. Bloomington North 118, 5. Greenfield-Central 124. Others: 10. SIlver Creek 284, 17. New Albany 442.
Winner: Will Conway (FC) 15:10.2.
Floyd Central: 1. Conway 15:10.3; 5. Luca Cirincione 15:28.7; 13. Noah Nifong 15:56.9; 34. Reid Coleman 16:28.5; 38. Ethan Edwards 16:35.7; 66. Braden McGuire 17:35.0; 72. Hikari Shiga 17:48.2; 101. Miles Elrod 18:22.5.
Silver Creek: 19. Ryan Graham 16:06.3; 24. Brady Day 16:18.1; 63. Trey Smith 17:23.4; 100. Logan James 18:18.8; 107. Alex Smith 18:34.2; 148. Lucas Dognaux 19:57.8.
New Albany: 68. Jacob Evaldi 17:35.8; 76. Carter Lord 17:46.0; 110. Garrison Hentrup 18:36.6; 122. Isaiah Frazier 18:51.8; 125. Cruz Anderson 18:55.3; 129. William Mikels 19:01.1.
A
Top team scores: 1. Oak Hill 51, 2. Indian Creek 69, 3. Greensburg 104, 4. Tell City 116-x, 5. Madison 116. x — won sixth runner tiebreaker.
Winner: Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 15:35.90.
GIRLS
AA
Top team scores: 1. Noblesville 44, 2. Avon 105, 3. Columbus North 110, 4. Floyd Central 116, 5. Whiteland 169. Other: 17. New Albany 433.
Winner: Jessica Hegedus (Avon) 18:11.0.
Floyd Central: 2. Kaitlyn Stewart 18:38.40; 11. Ginger Atzinger 19:43.10; 29. Adeline Shultz 20:50.0; 32. Bella Barnes 20:57.90; 46. Kara Walter 21:13.60; 50. Lucy Jenks 21:22.60; 68. Emma Campbell 22:05.90; 76. Jenna Wheatley 22:21.30; 78. Claudia Pearce 22:26.0; 79. Emerson Elliott 22:26.10.
Silver Creek: 82. Ada Baerenklau 22:30.50; 96. Meg Miller 23:14.30; 126. Keegan Caudill 24:20.30.
New Albany: 34. Lauren Clark 21:01.20; 86. Skylar French 22:45.40; 100. Priscilla Byrd 23:24.60; 147. Mary Mingus 26:22.80; 155. Ava Hayes 27:52.40; 159. Tori Snider 30:09.20; 160. Cheyenne Riley 32:51.80.
