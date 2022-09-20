LOUISVILLE — Will Conway finished third overall to lead Floyd Central to a sixth-place finish in the elite race of Saturday’s Trinity Invitational at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park.
Caden Miracle of Bell County (Ky.) was the race winner. He covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 7.7 seconds. Conway wasn’t far behind in 15:13.90.
Mason (Ohio) took home the title in the 24-team event with 59 points. Louisville St. Xavier was second with 163 while Conner (Ky.) took third with 180. Floyd finished with 196.
Also for the Highlanders: Noah Nifong finished 25th (16:05.5), Luca Cirincione 40th (16:22.6), Nathan Wheatley 46th (16:27.9), Reid Coleman 119th (17:28.8), Braden McGuire 120th (17:28.9), Ethan Edwards 141st (17:47.8) and Hikari Shiga placed 165th (18:16.20).
Providence senior Ben Kelly took 26th (in a personal-best 16:09.40).
In the girls’ Valkyrie Invitational, Floyd Central finished fourth in the elite race.
Madison Central (Ky.) senior Ciara O’Shea won that one in 17:16.86.
Mason (Ohio) took the team title with 52 points. Louisville’s DuPont Manual was second with 93 while Oldham County (Ky.) took third with 143 — five points ahead of the Highlanders.
Kaitlyn Stewart took 12th (18:47.52) to lead the Floyd Central contingent. Also for the Highlanders: Savanna Liddle placed 24th (19:28.58), Emerson Elliott 37th (20:05.15), Hallie Mosier 43rd (20:12.40), Ginger Atzinger 55th (20:33.62), Bella Barnes 61st (20:43.02), Allie Main 84th (21:19.05), Claudia Pearce 98th (21:48.14), Lucy Jenks 131st (22:53.84) and Avery Fuhrmann 167th (25:48.11).
Providence’s Maci Hoskins was 80th (21:15.32).
