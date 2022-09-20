FC WIlliam Conway

Floyd Central freshman Will Conway runs down the final straightaway during Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. Conway was the top Highlander finisher, placing 38th overall.

 Austen Leake | Tribune Star

LOUISVILLE — Will Conway finished third overall to lead Floyd Central to a sixth-place finish in the elite race of Saturday’s Trinity Invitational at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park.

Caden Miracle of Bell County (Ky.) was the race winner. He covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 7.7 seconds. Conway wasn’t far behind in 15:13.90. 

Mason (Ohio) took home the title in the 24-team event with 59 points. Louisville St. Xavier was second with 163 while Conner (Ky.) took third with 180. Floyd finished with 196. 

Also for the Highlanders: Noah Nifong finished 25th (16:05.5), Luca Cirincione 40th (16:22.6), Nathan Wheatley 46th (16:27.9), Reid Coleman 119th (17:28.8), Braden McGuire 120th (17:28.9), Ethan Edwards 141st (17:47.8) and Hikari Shiga placed 165th (18:16.20). 

Providence senior Ben Kelly took 26th (in a personal-best 16:09.40). 

In the girls’ Valkyrie Invitational, Floyd Central finished fourth in the elite race.

Madison Central (Ky.) senior Ciara O’Shea won that one in 17:16.86. 

Mason (Ohio) took the team title with 52 points. Louisville’s DuPont Manual was second with 93 while Oldham County (Ky.) took third with 143 — five points ahead of the Highlanders. 

Kaitlyn Stewart took 12th (18:47.52) to lead the Floyd Central contingent. Also for the Highlanders: Savanna Liddle placed 24th (19:28.58), Emerson Elliott 37th (20:05.15), Hallie Mosier 43rd (20:12.40), Ginger Atzinger 55th (20:33.62), Bella Barnes 61st (20:43.02), Allie Main 84th (21:19.05), Claudia Pearce 98th (21:48.14), Lucy Jenks 131st (22:53.84) and Avery Fuhrmann 167th (25:48.11). 

Providence’s Maci Hoskins was 80th (21:15.32).  

 

Tags

Trending Video