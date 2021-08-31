SELLERSBURG — On a puddle-jumping type of Tuesday afternoon, duos from Floyd Central and Borden ran away with the first-place medals at Silver Creek’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.
It was the second straight year in which two-person teams from those schools finished first.
On the boys’ side, Braves Sterling Mikel and Nolan Flispart covered the 5,000-meter course at Silver Creek Primary School in 33 minutes, 3 seconds en route to victory in the event in which two runners team up to run a mile three times.
On the girls’ side, Highlander sophomores Kaitlyn Stewart and Emerson Elliott negotiated the course, as well as the wet, soggy and sometimes rainy conditions.
“There were a lot of puddles. It kind of felt like you were swimming through the water,” said Stewart, who won last year’s race alongside Savanna Liddle. “But the weather was really nice (for running).”
“(We have) soaked socks, for sure,” Elliott added.
Led by Stewart and Elliott, Floyd Central swept the top three spots en route to the team title with six points.
“We stuck to our paces really well,” said Stewart, who placed 39th at the IHSAA State Finals last year.
Madison was second with 41 while Jeff took third with 54.
Vanessa Seymour and Jaydon Cirincione were second (38:41) while Hallie Mosier and Liddle took third (39:02) for the Highlanders, who are ranked ninth in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll.
“It’s a really good mindset going in(to the season),” Elliott said. “Winning, good partners, good times, it was just a fun time in general.”
Silver Creek’s Bella Scott and Isabel Odle finished fourth (40:06).
In the boys’ race, the Braves’ tandem of Mikel and Flispart followed up last year’s victory by Gavin Just and Lody Cheatham.
“I think it being cool out here, and it raining, it made it a better temperature,” Mikel said of the race that was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to the heat index. “The wetness wasn’t really all that great, but other than that it was pretty good.”
“It was a good race, good competition,” Flispart added. “It was a little muddy, but it was alright.”
Jonathan O’Shea and Greyden Jones, who are home-schooled, placed second (33:17) while Eastern’s Caleb Jones and Kaden Temple took third (33:53). Christian Academy’s Alex Pinckney and Nathan Tucker finished fourth (34:00).
Eastern edged Borden 19-23 for the team title. Henryville finished fifth (52), New Washington sixth (60) and Jeffersonville seventh (87).
DARRELL KINGERY HOKUM KAREM
Tuesday at Silver Creek Primary School
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Eastern 19, 2. Borden 23, 3. Madison 35, 4. Home School 50, 5. Henryville 52, 6. New Washington 60, 7. Jeffersonville 87.
Top 10 teams: 1. Sterling Mikel-Nolan Flispart (B) 33:03; 2. Jonathan O’Shea-Greyden Jones (HS) 33:17; 3. Caleb Jones-Kaden Temple (E) 33:53; 4. Alex Pinckney-Nathan Tucker (CAI) 34:00; 5. David Smith-Glen Gosnell (E) 34:12; 6. Mason Tolliver-Karson Evans (H) 34:47; 7. Lance Brawnce-Logan Ferrir (M) 34:52; 8. Lody Cheatham-Kasym Nash (B) 35:08; 9. Alex Carney-Austin Jewell (SC) 35:11; 10. Adrien Nannen-Sawyer Lewis (Lanesville) 35:51.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 6, 2. Madison 41, 3. Jeffersonville 54.
Top 10 teams: 1. Emerson Elliott-Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 37:37; 2. Vanessa Seymour-Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 38:41; 3. Hallie Mosier-Savanna Liddle (FC) 39:02; 4. Bella Scott-Isabel Odle (SC) 40:06; 5. Cadence Traylor-Ava Spencer (M) 40:18; 6. Allie Main-Kylee Lewellen (FC) 40:30; 7. Arielle Phillips-Ally Young (J) 40:37; 8. Megan Carey-Meredith Bielefeld (FC) 41:48; 9. Kaela Rose-Delaney Smith (B) 43:07; 10. Jessie Condon-Skylar Childress 43:45.
