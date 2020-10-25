NASHVILLE — The Floyd Central boys' and girls' teams both took second at Saturday's Brown County Semistate at Eagle Park.
In the boys' race, top-ranked Columbus North had five of the first 11 finishers to tally 34 points. The No. 10 Highlanders were second with 128 while 12th-ranked Bloomington North was third (133) and No. 15 Bloomington South finished fourth (179). New Albany took 14th (390) while Borden was 16th (401).
Corydon Central senior Camden Marshall won the race. He covered the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 30.6 seconds.
Senior Hunter Griffin was the top Floyd runner, finishing 12th (16:03.9). Also for the Highlanders, senior Justin McWilliams took 23rd, freshman Will Conway was 29th, senior Nichols Gordon 38th and junior Mitchel Meier 39th.
Sophomore Aaron Lord took 25th, narrowly missing an individual qualifying berth, for the Bulldogs. His twin brother, Aidan, was 58th.
Borden junior Gavin Just finished 74th to pace the Braves.
In the girls' race, Columbus North had five of the top 22 finishers to finish with 50 points to take the team title. The ninth-ranked Highlanders were second with 109 while No. 11 Northview was third (118), No. 14 Bloomington North fourth (127) and No. 14 Bloomington North fifth (166).
Columbus North senior Makenzie Barnett won the race in 18:13. Floyd junior Jaydon Cirincione finished fifth (18:39.3) while sophomore Savanna Liddle was eighth (18:58.1).
Also for the Highlanders, freshman Kaitlyn Stewart was 15th while seniors Sydney Baxter and Natalie Clare were 28th and 70th, respectively.
Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins took 21st overall (in 19:25.1) to earn a berth at the IHSAA State Finals.
The top six teams and the top 10 individuals from non-qualifying squads advance to next Saturday's IHSAA State Finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
Boys
Top 10 team scores: 1. Columbus North 34, 2. Floyd Central 128, 3. Bloomington North 133, 4. Bloomington South 179, 5. Jasper 181, 6. Northview 197, 7. Seymour 226, 8. Terre Haute South 229, 9. Jennings County 234, 10. Terre Haute North 280. Others: 14. New Albany 390, 16. Borden 401.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Camden Marshall 15:30.6; 2. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (Columbus North) 15:31.9; 3. Abe Eckman (Jasper) 15:41.7; 4. Nolan Bailey (Bloomington North) 15:45.7; 5. Andy Stohr (Columbus North) 15:45.9.
Floyd Central finishers: 12. Hunter Griffin 16:03.9; 23. Justin McWilliams 16:20.6; 29. Will Conway 16:30.1; 38. Nicholas Gordon 16:36.7; 39. Mitchel Meier 16:38.2; 49. Adam Heitz 16:50.3;
New Albany finishers: 25. Aaron Lord 16:23.1; 58. Aidan Lord 16:56.6; 124. Isaac Cooley 17:45.3; 134. Benjamin Jacobs 17:56.0; 163. Zakke Youell 18:38.6; 170. Benjamin Powell 19:08.0; 171. Xzavier Pruitt 19:10.1.
CAI finisher: 75. Alexander Pinckney 17:06.7.
Borden finishers: 74. Gavin Just 17:06.7; 85. Blake Hoffman 17:14.2; 97. Lody Cheatham 17:23.2; 103. Sterling Mikel 17:28.8; 144. Kasym Nash 18:06.8; 154. Hayden Smith 18:25.9; 175. Shawn Condon 19:31.7.
Providence finisher: 98. Ben Kelly 17:23.7.
Silver Creek finisher: 109. Ashton Still 17:32.5; 153. Alexander Carney 18:24.7.
Charlestown finisher: 125. Dylan Kinser 17:46.7.
Girls
Top 10 team scores: 1. Columbus North 50, 2. Floyd Central 109, 3. Northview 118, 4. Bloomington North 127, 5. Bloomington South 166, 6. Jasper 175, 7. Barr-Reeve 246, 8. South Knox 248, 9. Terre Haute South 258, 10. Brown County 265.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Makenzie Barnett (Columbus North) 18:13.0; 2. Clara Crain (Edgewood) 18:20.8; 3. Andi VanMeter (Jasper) 18:26.9; 4. Gnister Grant (Northview) 18:36.0; 5. Jaydon Cirincione (Floyd Central) 18:39.3; 6. Lily Baker (Columbus North) 18:50.7; 7. Abigail Fleetwood (Brown County) 18:52.1; 8. Savanna Liddle (Floyd Central) 18:58.1; 9. Lily Myers (Bloomington South) 18:58.3; 10. Julie Klaus (Columbus North) 19:07.1.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 15. Kaitlyn Stewart 19:17.3; 28. Sydney Baxter 19:37.6; 70. Natalie Clare 20:34.9; 78. Meredith Bielefeld 20:40.8; 107. Ella Neafus 21:21.6.
Providence finisher: 21. x-Maci Hoskins 19:25.1.
Charlestown finishers: 96. Kaylee Kinser 21:02.7; 104. Jackie McCoy 21:15.0.
Jeffersonville finisher: 103. Arielle Phillips 21:14.9.
Borden finishers: 114. Kaylie Magallanes 21:32.3; 132. Joy Coffman 22:07.3.
New Albany finisher: 141. Lila Endres 22:31.3.
x — qualified for IHSAA State Finals
