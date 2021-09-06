COLUMBUS — The Floyd Central girls finished second in the AA division of Saturday's Rick Weinheimer Cross Country Classic.
The host Bull Dogs took the team title with 30 points — 44 ahead of the Highlanders. Columbus North junior Julia Kiesler was the individual winner, covering the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 35.8 seconds.
Floyd's Jaydon Cirincione took third in 17:54.5. She was closely followed by teammates Kaitlyn Stewart in eighth (18:32.8) and Savanna Liddle in 11th (18:47.0).
Also for the Highlanders, Emerson Elliott was 25th, Meredith Bielefeld 35th, Hallie Mosier 45th and Vanessa Seymour 50th.
"We were happy finishing second as a team in such a strong field," Floyd coach Carl Hook said of the 15-team race. "Jaydon Cirincione set another FC 5K record, running a 17:54.5! That was the first of 10 PRs for the day for us!"
Silver Creek placed 13th with 345 points. Freshman Isabella Scott led the Dragons with a finish of 57th (21:13.5) while senior Isabel Odle placed 73rd (21:46.1).
In the A division, Indian Creek took the team title with 61 points while Providence placed 14th with 344.
Indian Creek junior Abby Fleetwood won the race in 18:45.0 while Pioneer junior Maci Hoskins finished fourth (19:12.0).
On the boys' side, Columbus North took the team title in AA with 27 points while Floyd placed eighth (193) and Silver Creek 19th (543).
North senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff won the race in 15:04.2. New Albany brothers Aaron Lord and Aidan Lord placed 11th (15:57.4) and 15th (16:03.0), respectively.
For Floyd Central, Weston Naville took 30th (16:26.0), Adam Heitz 34th (16:35.1) and Mitchel Meier 38th (16:40.0).
For the Dragons, junior Alex Carney placed 109th (18:42.1).
In the A division, Austin took home the team title with 57 points — 16 ahead of Oak Hill. Christian Academy placed 18th (469) in the 23-team field.
Forest Park's Spenser Wolf was the race winner in 15:08.3 while CAI sophomore Alexander Pinckney took third in 16:01.2.
Providence junior Ben Kelly placed 18th (17:11.1) while his younger brother, Drew, finished 49th (18:08.7).
