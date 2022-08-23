CROSS COUNTRY: Floyd Central girls set the pace at Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem

SELLERSBURG — The Floyd Central girls ran away from the competition at Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.
The Highlanders had the top-three tandems and tallied a perfect six points to take home the first-place trophy at the annual early-season event in which two runners team up to run a mile three times.
The Floyd duo of senior Hallie Mosier and junior Emerson Elliott combined to finish first in 37 minutes, 49 seconds. It marked the third consecutive year a Highlander twosome combined to come in first, and the second straight season that Elliott was on the winning team.
“It’s Hallie’s senior year, so we really wanted to pull one out for her and let her get a big victory before she ends her season as a Superchick,” Elliott said. “That was in the back of my mind the whole time going through (the race). I just had to push through the pain, and a little bit of vomit, just for her.”
Two years ago Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart finished first in the race and last year it was Stewart and Elliott. Liddle, Stewart and Elliott came down the homestretch Tuesday shoulder-to-shoulder-to-shoulder. Elliott, though, surged in front just before the finish line to get the victory for her and her partner.
“It was really fun today and I was just really glad that we got the win, especially with it being my senior year,” Mosier said.
Liddle and Ginger Atzinger were second in 37:50 while Stewart and Bella Barnes took third in 37:51.
Charlestown’s McCoy twins (Jessie and Jackie) finished fourth in 37:59. They helped the Pirates place second with 36 points — three ahead of Christian Academy and seven better than Borden.
In the boys’ race, Springs Valley juniors Alan Marshall and Grant Brown combined to finish first in 32:34. Silver Creek freshmen Lukas Price and Brady Day weren’t far behind in second in 33:12.
“The first mile it felt good, the second mile was alright, then the third mile you’ve just got to give it what’s left,” Price said.
“I would say the lactic acid started to kick in after the first, then you just have to push for the last two (miles),” Day added.
Led by the fleet-footed frosh, the Dragons captured the first-place trophy. Creek, with three teams among the top-six, tallied 12 points.
“I love this meet,” Day said. “It’s pretty fun, but it is definitely challenging. The hills way back (on the course), they’re tough.”
The Warriors were led by Alexander Pinckney and Mason Taylor, who combined to finish third in 33:44.
DARRELL KINGERY HOKUM KAREM
Tuesday at Silver Creek
Primary School
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 12, 2. Christian Academy 61.
Top 10 tandems: 1. A. Marshall-G. Brown (Springs Valley) 32:34; 2. L. Price-B. Day (SC) 33:12; 3. A. Pinckney-M. Taylor (CAI) 33:44; 4. A. Jewell-R. Graham (SC) 33:48; 5. K. Evans-M. Tolliver (Henryville) 34:48; 6. M. Rhodes-B. Just (SC) 34:50; 7. B. Weatherford-D. Stull (Borden) 35:57; 8. D. Cornelius-J. Muncy (Scottsburg) 35:59; 9. D. Baggett-C. Lucas (SC) 36:14; 10. A. Franklin-P. Giltner (New Washington) 36:18.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 6, 2. Charlestown 36, 3. Christian Academy 39, 4. Borden 43.
Top 10 tandems: 1. Mosier-Elliott (Floyd Central) 37:49; 2. Atzinger-Liddle (FC) 37:50; 3. Barnes-Stewart (FC) 37:51; 4. McCoy-McCoy (Charlestown) 37:59; 5. Traylor-Spencer (Madison) 39:48; 6. Pearce-Main (FC) 40:44; 7. Kochert-Scott (SC) 41:01; 8. Lutz-Hack (CAI) 41:09; 9. Nash-Smith (CAI) 41:11; 10. K. Rose-Childress (Borden) 41:38.