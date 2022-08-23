 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THURSDAY...

The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for the
Louisville Metro Area.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The
general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their
exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.


For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution
Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana
Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.

CROSS COUNTRY: Floyd Central girls set the pace at Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem

fc1a.jpg

Floyd Central’s Kaitlyn Stewart, Savanna Liddle and Emerson Elliott come down the homestretch of the girls’ race at Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem at the Silver Creek Primary School. Elliott and her partner, Hallie Mosier, combined to finish first for the team champion Highlanders.

SELLERSBURG — The Floyd Central girls ran away from the competition at Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.

The Highlanders had the top-three tandems and tallied a perfect six points to take home the first-place trophy at the annual early-season event in which two runners team up to run a mile three times.

The Floyd duo of senior Hallie Mosier and junior Emerson Elliott combined to finish first in 37 minutes, 49 seconds. It marked the third consecutive year a Highlander twosome combined to come in first, and the second straight season that Elliott was on the winning team.

DKHokumK.jpg

Floyd Central senior Hallie Mosier and junior Emerson Elliott were the top-finishing girls’ team at Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.

“It’s Hallie’s senior year, so we really wanted to pull one out for her and let her get a big victory before she ends her season as a Superchick,” Elliott said. “That was in the back of my mind the whole time going through (the race). I just had to push through the pain, and a little bit of vomit, just for her.”

Two years ago Savanna Liddle and Kaitlyn Stewart finished first in the race and last year it was Stewart and Elliott. Liddle, Stewart and Elliott came down the homestretch Tuesday shoulder-to-shoulder-to-shoulder. Elliott, though, surged in front just before the finish line to get the victory for her and her partner.

“It was really fun today and I was just really glad that we got the win, especially with it being my senior year,” Mosier said.

Liddle and Ginger Atzinger were second in 37:50 while Stewart and Bella Barnes took third in 37:51.

Charlestown’s McCoy twins (Jessie and Jackie) finished fourth in 37:59. They helped the Pirates place second with 36 points — three ahead of Christian Academy and seven better than Borden.

In the boys’ race, Springs Valley juniors Alan Marshall and Grant Brown combined to finish first in 32:34. Silver Creek freshmen Lukas Price and Brady Day weren’t far behind in second in 33:12.

“The first mile it felt good, the second mile was alright, then the third mile you’ve just got to give it what’s left,” Price said.

SCboys2.jpg

Silver Creek freshmen Brady Day and Lukas Price were the second-place boys’ tandem at Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.

“I would say the lactic acid started to kick in after the first, then you just have to push for the last two (miles),” Day added.

Led by the fleet-footed frosh, the Dragons captured the first-place trophy. Creek, with three teams among the top-six, tallied 12 points.

BellaScott.jpg

Silver Creek’s Bella Scott competes in Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.

“I love this meet,” Day said. “It’s pretty fun, but it is definitely challenging. The hills way back (on the course), they’re tough.”

The Warriors were led by Alexander Pinckney and Mason Taylor, who combined to finish third in 33:44.

.

DARRELL KINGERY HOKUM KAREM

Tuesday at Silver Creek

SkylerC.jpg

Borden’s Skyler Childress races in Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem at Silver Creek.

Primary School

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 12, 2. Christian Academy 61.

Top 10 tandems: 1. A. Marshall-G. Brown (Springs Valley) 32:34; 2. L. Price-B. Day (SC) 33:12; 3. A. Pinckney-M. Taylor (CAI) 33:44; 4. A. Jewell-R. Graham (SC) 33:48; 5. K. Evans-M. Tolliver (Henryville) 34:48; 6. M. Rhodes-B. Just (SC) 34:50; 7. B. Weatherford-D. Stull (Borden) 35:57; 8. D. Cornelius-J. Muncy (Scottsburg) 35:59; 9. D. Baggett-C. Lucas (SC) 36:14; 10. A. Franklin-P. Giltner (New Washington) 36:18.

GIRLS

AriellePhillips.jpg

Jeffersonville senior Arielle Phillips competes in Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.

Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 6, 2. Charlestown 36, 3. Christian Academy 39, 4. Borden 43.

Top 10 tandems: 1. Mosier-Elliott (Floyd Central) 37:49; 2. Atzinger-Liddle (FC) 37:50; 3. Barnes-Stewart (FC) 37:51; 4. McCoy-McCoy (Charlestown) 37:59; 5. Traylor-Spencer (Madison) 39:48; 6. Pearce-Main (FC) 40:44; 7. Kochert-Scott (SC) 41:01; 8. Lutz-Hack (CAI) 41:09; 9. Nash-Smith (CAI) 41:11; 10. K. Rose-Childress (Borden) 41:38.

SCboys1.jpg

The Silver Creek boys took home the first-place trophy at Tuesday’s Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem.

Tags

Trending Video