AUSTIN — The Floyd Central boys' and girls' teams took home the team titles at Saturday's Austin Invitational.
On the boys' side, the Highlanders had five of the top eight finishers en route to 27 points. The host Eagles were second with 44 while Forest Park finished third with 81 and Silver Creek took fourth with 92.
Forest Park sophomore Spenser Wolf won the 5K race in 17 minutes, 8.05 seconds while Floyd junior Hunter Griffin finished second in 17:10.37. Also for the Highlanders, Weston Naville finished fourth, David Heinemann sixth, Eli Johnson seventh and Mitchel Meier eighth.
Junior Gavin Clark led the Dragons with a 12th-place finish.
On the girls' side, the Highlanders had four of the top six finishers — including the winner — en route to 20 points. Charlestown edged Silver Creek 63-64 for second place while Austin finished fourth with 91.
Floyd senior Sydney Liddle won the race in 20:21.79 while her younger sister, freshman Savanna Liddle, finished second in 21:16.31. Also for the Highlanders, sophomores Meredith Bielefeld and Vanessa Seymour were fifth and sixth, respectively, while freshman Ella Neafus finished ninth.
The Pirates were paced by junior Skylar Cochran and senior Ashley Wright, who finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Sophomore Isabel Odle led the Dragons with a fourth-place finish.
