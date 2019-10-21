MARENGO — Floyd Central swept the team titles at the Crawford County Regional on Saturday.
Both squads advance to next Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.
In the boys’ race, Floyd Central held off Jasper to take claim of the regional. Jasper had the No.1 overall finisher in Jackson Miller but the Highlanders were much stronger as a team. All seven runners for Floyd Central finished among the top 20. Hunter Griffin led the team with a sixth-place finish in a 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 32 seconds. Eli Johnson came in seventh and Luke Heinemann finished in 10th place.
New Albany’s boys will also be advancing to the Brown County Semistate with their third-place finish. Gregory Schindler led the Bulldogs with a finish of 21st place. He was followed by Aaron Lord at 25th and Angelo Gonzalez at 28th place.
Isaac Cooley and Aiden Lord also finished with 43rd and 44th respectively.
It will be the fourth semistate appearance for New Albany in the past five years.
“We did not have the performances we are capable of and scored more points than we should have,” Ellis said. “Team placement is what we wanted and we move on the semistate. We’ll recognize and celebrate that major achievement. Next week our focus will be on ending another successful season on a high note.”
Borden will also make the trip to the Brown County semistate after it tied with the Bulldogs with 137 points; New Albany took third on the strength of its sixth runner. Sterling Mikel led the Braves in 14th. Gavin Just finished 23rd and Lody Cheatham 26th.
In the girls’ race, Floyd Central dominated the field with five top-10 finishers. Forest Park finished in second and Jasper came in third place. Borden just missed a semistate-qualifying spot with a sixth-place finish and Providence was ninth.
The Highlanders Sydney Liddle was the overall winner with a time of 18:44, which was 15 seconds in front of runner-up Andi VanMeter from Jasper. Along with Sydney, Chloe Loftus, Savanna Liddle, Sydney Baxter and Natalie Clare all finished in the top-10 for Floyd Central coming in places fifth through eighth in that order.
Providence had two runners place in the Top 20. Natalie Boesing just missed the Top 10 with a 11th-place finish and Maci Hoskins placed 20th.
Borden had a strong showing led by Kaylie Magallanes, who finished in 24th place. Joy Coffman was 37th, Delany Smith 45th and Kaela Rose 49th to round out the Braves’ lineup.
Joining Floyd Central’s girls will be Borden’s Magallanes and Providence’s Boesing and Hoskins.
“It was a great day for us,” Floyd Central girls coach Carl Hook said. “Sydney Liddle responded to the challenge from Andi VanMeter with a great race and the rest of the girls also had great races today. I couldn’t be prouder of all my girls.”
CRAWFORD COUNTY REGIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: Floyd Central 43, 2. Jasper 52, 3. New Albany 137, 4. Borden 137, 5. Tell City 145, 6. Corydon Central 161, 7. Forest Park 163, 8. South Central 182, 9. Northeast Dubois 196, Heritage Hills 222.
Overall winner: Jackson Miller (J) 15:56.
Floyd Central: 6. Hunter Griffin 16:32, 7. Eli Johnson 16:39, 10. Luke Heinemann 16:44, 11. Mitchel Meier 16:44, 15. Wade Woosley 16:55, 17. Justin McWilliams 16:57, 18. David Heinemann 17:03.
Jasper: 1. Miller 15:56, 4. Drew O’Neil 16:22, 12. Jaryn Weinel 16:46, 19. Abram Eckman 17:07, 22. William Gubbins 17:15.
New Albany: 21. Gregory Schindler 17:14, 25. Aaron Lord 17:23, 28. Angelo Gonzalez 17:28, 43. Isaac Cooley 18:05, 44. Aidan Lord 18:06, 51. Matthew Sozzi 18:18, 67. Collin Malloy 18:54.
Borden: 14. Sterling Mikel 16:53, 23. Gavin Just 17:18, 30. Lody Cheatham 17:29, 45. Hayden Smith 18:06, 48. Blake Hoffman 18:15, 52. Nolan Flispart 18:18, 62. Eric Wheatley 1837.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 27, 2. Forest Park 72, 3. Jasper 84, 4. Northeast Dubois 115, 5. Corydon Central 135, 6. Borden 167, 7. Perry Central 176, 8. Heritage Hills 186, 9. Providence 188.
Overall winner: Sydney Liddle (FC) 18:44.
Floyd Central: Liddle 18:44, 5. Chloe Loftus 19:53, 6. Savanna Liddle 20:06, 7. Sydney Baxter 20:11, 8. Natalie Clare 20:34, 12. Carley Conway 20:45, 16. Meredith Bielefeld 21:00.
Borden: 24. Kaylie Magallanes 21:34, 37. Joy Coffman 21:52, 45. Delaney Smith 22:23, 49. Kaela Rose 22:32, 58. Grace Hall 22:58.
Providence: 11. Natalie Boesing 20:41, 20. Maci Hoskins 21:20, 68. Erica Voelker 24:06, 78. Claire Reyes 25:45, 79. Sarah Boehm 25:46.
New Albany: 31. Caroline Barbieri 21:59, 62. Lila Endris 23:22, 74. Hadley Thompson 24:54, 75. Brooklyn Bussell 25:31.
