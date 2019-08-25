LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central senior Sydney Liddle worked with her cousin Ashlyn Liddle to overtake the two leaders in the field during Saturday morning's St. X Tiger Run at Champions Park.
Ashln, of Bluegrass United Home School, edged Sydney by one second for the victory, but the Highlanders cruised to the team title with 60 points to second-place duPont Manual's 103. Liddle's runner-up time was 18 minutes, 53.82 seconds.
Floyd Central also took home the hardware in the boys race, totaling 71 points to slip past Trinity (77) and host St. Xavier (118).
The Highlanders were led by junior Hunter Griffin in sixth place with a time of 16:09.88.
Overall, Floyd Central coach Carl Hook was thrilled as 11 of his 19 girls set personal-best times.
“I’m very proud of the girls today. Their effort was amazing," Hook said. "Winning a quality meet in Louisville when we weren’t supposed to shows how tough our girls are."
Weston Naville was 11th for the boys, while Justin McWilliams was 16th, Luke Heinemann 18th and Mitchel Meier 20th for a pretty tightly-packed top five.
New Albany placed 13th in the boys race out of 35 teams. Angelo Gonzalez led the Bulldogs in 55th place.
ST. X TIGER RUN
At Champions Park
Boys
Team scores: Floyd Central 71, Trinity 77, St. Xavier 118, Daviess County 161, Holy Cross 165, Jennings County 187, Male 264, duPont Manual 316, Eastern 326, Covington Catholic 328, Lafayette 368, Bullitt Central 424, New Albany 434, Bedford North Lawrence 438, North Oldham 448, Butler 448, Bethlehem 451, St. Henry 489, Western Hills 551, Christian Academy of Louisville 604, Bardstown 608, Fern Creek 648, Thomas Nelson 648, Bullitt East 735, Hopkinsville 742, Bluegrass United Home School 750, Tates Creek 769, Fairdale 777, Home School Union 829, Franklin County 855, Elizabethtown 859, Christian Educational 905, Louisville Collegiate 942, Paul Dunbar 1,601.
Top 10: Griffin Staude (Western Hills) 15:50.24, DK Schnieders (Holy Cross) 15:53.454, Uriah Guthrie (Eastern) 15:55.25, Jimmy Mullarkey (Fern Creek) 16:08.69, Brady Terry (Daviess County) 16:09.65, Hunter Griffin (Floyd Central) 16:09.88, Nick Lewis (Trinity) 16:15.38, Will Cahill (Lafayette) 16:17.88, Ryan O'Dea (Trinity) 16:20.41, Carter Leak (Jennings County) 16:22.69.
Other Floyd Central results: 11. Weston Naville 16:31.37, 16. Justin McWilliams 16:40.29, 18. Luke Heinemann 16:42.36, 20. Mitchel Meier 16:44.59, 38. Wade Woosley 17:07.95.
New Albany results: 55. Angelo Gonzalez 17:18.35, 74. Greg Schindler (NA) 17:44.53, 114. Aaron Lord 18:12.69, 118. Matthew Sozzi 18:14.31, 124. Joseph Roberts 18:21.07, 176. Noah Trejo 19:19.79, 182. Nathaniel Higbie 19:28.88,
Girls
Team scores: Floyd Central 60, duPont Manual 103, Daviess County 126, Harpeth Hall 156, Christian Academy of Louisville 156, Sacred Heart Academy 181, Lafayette 218, Assumption 231, Presentation 254, Louisville Collegiate 265, Butler 303, Franklin County 311, Elizabethtown 315, Western Hills 357, Atherton 413, New Albany 439, St. Henry District 458, Bardstown 494, Mercy Academy 513, Bedford North Lawrence 558, Eastern 597, Home School Union 608, Bethlehem 637, Paul Dunbar 638, Christian Educational 678, North Bullitt 797.
Top 10: Ashlyn Liddle (Bluegrass United) 18:52.71, Sydney Liddle (Floyd Central) 18:53.82, Jessica Secor (duPont Manual) 19:01.14, Addison Dewey (CAL) 19:07.65,, Kaylee Wilson (CAL) 19:39.70, Chloe Loftus (Floyd Central) 19:41.0, Savanna Liddle (FC) 19:47.45, Madison Adkins (Butler) 20:00.16, Rebekah Howard (Ashland Blazer) 20:05.26, Ainsley Taylor (Daviess County) 20:05.57.
Other Floyd Central results: 22. Natalie Clare 20:34.01, 30. Carley Conway 20:54.33, 35. Sydney Baxter 21:03.62, 36. Vanessa Seymour 21:06.53, 49. Kyleigh Leslie-Holt 21:25.65, 52. Meredith Bielefeld 21:26.70, 63. Carissa Gartman 21:48.48.
New Albany results: 76. Madison Meyers 22:16.42, 89. Laura Andrews 22:45.64, 92. Caroline Biegeri 22:54.66, 142. Lila Endres 24:36.21, 165. Jeanette Noveron 25:38.29, 181. Brooklynn Bussell 25:59.62,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.