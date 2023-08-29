CROSS COUNTRY: Floyd, Dragons take titles

SELLERSBURG — Led by the race winners, Silver Creek and Floyd Central took home the team titles in the Dragons’ Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem on Tuesday.
On the boys’ side, Silver Creek sophomores Ryan Graham and Brady Day teamed up to finish in first-place. The two combined to cover the course at the Silver Creek Primary School in 31 minutes and 4 seconds in the event in which each team member runs a mile three times.
Graham and Day were followed by their teammates Boston Just and Trey Smith, who were second in 32:15.
Henryville’s Karson Evans and Keanu Wycoff were third in 33:09 while Christian Academy’s Alexander Pinckney and Mason Taylor finished fourth in 33:29.
Led by those first two teams, the Dragons tallied 10 points to earn the first-place trophy for the second year in a row. The Home School team was second with 34 points while Borden (46), Jeffersonville (52) and Salem (56) rounded out the field.
On the girls’ side, Floyd Central swept the top three places en route to six points and the team title. Christian Academy was second with 43.
The Highlanders were led by the first-place tandem of senior Ginger Atzinger and freshman Kara Walter, who finished in 39:52.
They were closely followed by teammates Emma Campbell and Kaitlyn Stewart in second (39:55), as well as Adeline Shultz and Bella Barnes in third (40:10).
Silver Creek’s Libby Kochert and Keegan Caudill combined to finish fourth (41:21) for the host Dragons.
Borden’s Skyler Childress and Lexi Rose finished in fifth-place (41:35).
DARRELL KINGERY HOKUM KAREM
Tuesday at Silver Creek Primary School
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 10, 2. Home School 34, 3. Borden 46, 4. Jeffersonville 52, 5. Salem 56.
Top 10 tandems: 1. B. Day-R. Graham (SC) 31:04; 2. B. Just-T. Smith (SC) 32:15; 3. K. Evans-K. Wycoff (Henryville) 33:09; 4. M. Taylor-A. Pinckney (CAI) 33:29; 5. J. Muncy-C. Everhart (Scottsburg) 33:53; 6. D. Sellers-R. O'Shea (HS) 34:25; 7. A. Smith-L. James (SC) 34:36; 8. L. Lucio-A. Santos-Moore (J) 34:53; 9. R. Wells-A. Dougherty (Salem) 35:04; 10. J. Spicer-J. Yaeger (H) 35:40.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 6, 2. Christian Academy 43.
Top 10 tandems: 1. Walter-Atzinger (FC) 39:52; 2. Campbell-Stewart (FC) 39:55; 3. Shultz-Barnes (FC) 40:10; 4. Caudill-Kochert (Silver Creek) 41:21; 5. Childress-Rose (Borden) 41:35; 6. J. Wheathley-L. Jenks (FC) 42:14; 7. A. Nash-M. Lutz (CAI) 42:21; 8. S. Brillhart-C. Pearce (FC) 42:43; 9. C. Baerenklau-M. Miller (SC) 42:52; 10. M. Gosnell-K. Hauner (Eastern) 43:01.