COLUMBUS — The Floyd Central girls placed second, while the Highlander boys took third in the Class AA race at Columbus North's Rick Weinheimer Classic at Ceraland Park.
In the girls' AA race, third-ranked Columbus North placed five runners in the top 14 en route to 44 points — 24 better than No. 11 Floyd — and the team title.
Junior Jaydon Cirincione led the Highlander contingent with a fourth-place finish in 18 minutes, 42.6 seconds. Also for Floyd, sophomore Savanna Liddle was seventh and freshman Kaitlyn Stewart 11th.
In the Class A race, Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins took sixth overall, finishing in a program-record 19:20.2.
In the boys' AA race, No. 1 Columbus North placed five runners in the top 14 on its way to 38 points and the team title. Third-ranked Noblesville was second with 54, while the Highlanders were third with 93.
Senior Hunter Griffin finished sixth (15:46.5) to lead Floyd Central. Also for the Highlanders, junior Weston Naville was 12th (15:56.8) and freshman Will Conway 20th (16:09.5).
New Albany, which finished 15th, was led by sophomore Aaron Lord, who was 21st (16:13.8).
In the Class A race, Christian Academy freshman Alexander Pinckney finished fifth (16:50.1) while Providence sophomore Ben Kelly took 12th (17:28.8).
RICK WEINHEIMER CLASSIC
BOYS
Class AA
Top 5 team scores: 1. Columbus North 38, 2. Noblesville 54, 3. Floyd Central 93, 4. Northview 104, 5. Bloomington North 144. Others: 15. New Albany 393, 20. Silver Creek 564.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Will Jefferson (Whiteland) 14:59.6; 2. Travis Hickner (Noblesville) 15:01.8; 3. Reese Kilbarger-stumpff (Columbus North) 15:22.1; 4. Austin Pulkowski (Columbus North) 15:39.4; 5. Andrew Anderson (Noblesville) 15:44.4.
FC finishers: 6. Hunter Griffin 15:46.5; 12. Weston Naville 15:56.8; 20. Will Conway 16:09.5; 26. Justin McWilliams 16:18.9; 29. Nicholas Gordon 16:21.8; 38. Mitchel Meier 16:41.8; 41. Adam Heitz 16:45.6; 53. Seth Ownings 17:08.4; 67. Garrett Gravitt 17:24.0;
New Albany finishers: 21. Aaron Lord 16:13.8; 58. Aidan Lord 17:15.1; 95. Ben Jacobs 17:59.5; 125. Zakke Youell 18:59.9; 126. Ben Powell 19:04.4;
Silver Creek finishers: 77. Ashton Still 17:36.9; 112. Alex Carney 18:34.9; 131. Austin Jewell 19:11.9; 137. McKinley Rhodes 19:33.6; 172. Matteo DeMaso 22:00.6; 174. Caleb Lucas 22:16.2; 176. Cayden Pelc 24:16.8.
Class A
Top 5 team scores: 1. Oak Hill 32, 2. Bloomfield 73, 3. Heritage Christian 74, 4. Brown County 158, 5. Indian Creek 186. Other: 17. Christian Academy 443.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Chase Austin (Brown County) 16:14.5; 2. Sol O'blenis (Oak Hill) 16:22.7; 3. Jacob Winger (Oak Hill) 16:31.5; 4. Owen Jackson (Oak HIll) 16:41.2; 5. Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 16:50.1.
Providence finishers: 12. Ben Kelly 17:28.8; 35. Akhil Long 18:21.6; 51. Garrett Huber 18:42.8; 89. Will Harper 19:44.7.
Other CAI finishers: 131. Matthew Young 20:59.6; 133. Mason Taylor 21:00.0; 143. Kyle Walstrom 21:18.2; 170. Kaleb Nicholson 23:19.1; 184. Elijah Veihl 32:24.6.
GIRLS
Class AA
Top 5 team scores: 1. Columbus North 44, 2. Floyd Central 68, 3. Bloomington North 82, 4. Northview 95, 5. Whiteland 161. Other: 16. Silver Creek 376.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Hanna Brenner (Greensburg) 18:09.1; 2. Grant Gnister (Northview) 18:15.0; 3. Mackenzie Barnett (Columbus North) 18:27.5; 4. Jaydon Cirincione (Floyd Central) 18:42.6; 5. Bea Cakmak (Bloomington North) 18:51.9.
Other FC finishers: 7. Savanna Liddle 18:55.8; 11. Kaitlyn Stewart 19:09.8; 19. Natalie Clare 19:48.5; 27. Sydney Baxter 20:03.8; 49. Ella Neafus 21:08.6; 53. Meredith Bielefeld 21:18.6.
SC finishers: 61. Kenzie Wesley 21:46.6; 68. Isabel Odle 22:27.3; 80. Madison Allen 22:56.7; 82. Alexis Hinson 23:04.6; 100. Meg Miller 25:15.3.
New Albany finishers: 59. Hadley Thompson 21:43.9; 78. Caroline Barbieri 22:51.1; 83. Lila Endres 23:05.3; 99. Lauren Clark 25:15.2.
Class A
Top 5 team scores: 1. Egdewood 73, 2. Indian Creek 79, 3. Oak Hill 89, 4. Brown County 98, 5. Princeton 103.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Annalyssa Cain (Edgewood) 17:43.3; 2. Clara Crain (Edgewood) 18:39.4; 3. Abigail Fleetwood (Brown County) 18:47.9; 4. Hadley Gradolf (Brown County) 19:01.8; 5. Phoebe Dowty (Indian Creek) 19:09.3.
Providence finishers: 6. Maci Hoskins 19:20.2; 66. Sarah Boehm 23:54.7; 84. Erica Voelker 25:27.5.
CAI finisher: 55. Madison Smith 23:34.3.
