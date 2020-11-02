TERRE HAUTE — The Floyd Central girls didn't quite reach their goal of a top-five finish, but they came close.
The Highlanders placed seventh, two points behind Franklin Central, in Saturday's IHSAA State Finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
Carmel, which had four of the Top 25 finishers, took the team title — the Greyhounds' 18th overall — with 52 points. Two-time defending champion Fort Wayne Carroll was second with 77 while Columbus North took third with 168. Zionsville edged North Central by one point (236-237) for fourth-place while Franklin Central slipped past Floyd 269-271 to take sixth.
The finish was the best in 24 years for the Highlanders.
"We ran really well, all the girls gave it their best effort. We were definitely happy about that," interim Floyd Central coach Jeff Liddle said. "The icing on the cake was Jaydon (Cirincione) making All-State."
Lowell junior Karina James won the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 00.1 seconds. Meanwhile Cirincione, a junior, crossed the finish line in 19:04.2 to place 24th and achieve All-State status for Floyd.
"Jaydon was about 19th or 20th in the last few meters and slipped and fell. Three or four girls passed her, but she was able to stand up and kind of crawl across the finish line," Liddle said. "She was happy because now she gets her picture on the wall (at the high school)."
Also for Floyd Central, freshman Kaitlyn Stewart took 39th (19:21.6), sophomore Savanna Liddle was 61st (19:44.1), senior Sydney Baxter placed 104th (20:18.7) and senior Natalie Clare finished 169th (21:11.6) to round out the team score. Also for Floyd Central, junior Meredith Bielefeld was 186th (21:46.5) and sophomore Ella Neafus finished 199th (22:36.1).
The Highlanders are slated to only lose Clare and Baxter from their top 12 runners, according to Liddle.
"(Next year) looks promising," he said. "Our goal is, we want to be on the stage (a.k.a. top five) next season."
Meanwhile Providence sophomore Maci Hoskins finished 100th in 20:17.5.
FLOYD BOYS FINISH 19TH
TERRE HAUTE — Floyd Central finished 19th for the second straight year in the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday.
Columbus North, which had its top five runners among the top 26 finishers, took the team title — the Bull Dogs' sixth — with 63 points. Carmel was second with 112 while Brebeuf was third with 126. Center Grove (191) and Fishers (196) rounded out the top five. The Highlanders finished with 423 points, the same as Fort Wayne Carroll. Floyd, however, earned 19th on the strength of its sixth-place runner.
Angola junior Izaiah Steury won the 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes, 23.7 seconds.
Freshman Will Conway finished 38th, in 16:23, to pace Floyd Central. Also for the Highlanders, senior Nicholas Gordon finished 124th (17:08.1), senior Justin McWilliams was 126th (17:08.8), junior Mitchel Meier placed 139th (17:14.9) while senior Hunter Griffin came in 149th (17:20.1) to round out the team score. Also for Floyd, junior Adam Heitz took 153rd (17:23.5) while senior Seth Owings finished 162nd (17:31.8).
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Saturday at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute
Boys
Top 10 team scores: 1. Columbus North 63, 2. Carmel 112, 3. Brebeuf 126, 4. Center Grove 191, 5. Fishers 196, 6. Hamilton Southeastern 228, 7. Noblesville 235, 8. FW Concordia 257, 9. Zionsville 301, 10. Guerin Catholic 302. Other: 19. Floyd Central 423.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Izaiah Steury (Angola) 15:23.7; 2. Lucas Guerra (Highland) 15:34.4; 3. Kole Mathison (Carmel) 15:36.4; 4. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpf (Columbus North) 15:44.2; 5. Mariano Retzloff (Penn) 15:45.5.
Floyd Central finishers: 38. Will Conway 16:23.0; 124. Nicholas Gordon 17:08.1; 126. Justin McWilliams 17:08.8; 139. Mitchel Meier 17:14.9; 149. Hunter Griffin 17:20.1; 153. Adam Heitz 17:23.5; 162. Seth Owings 17:31.8.
Girls
Top 10 team scores: 1. Carmel 52, 2. Fort Wayne Carroll 77, 3. Columbus North 168, 4. Zionsville 236, 5. North Central 237, 6. Franklin Central 269, 7. Floyd Central 271, 8. Valparaiso 276, 9. Hamilton Southeastern 282, 10. FW Concordia Lutheran 303.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Karina James (Lowell) 18:00.1; 2. Zoe Duffus (FW Carroll) 18:02.2; 3. Annie Christie (Carmel) 18:18.9; 4. Ellen Baker (North Central) 18:20.8; 5. Sophia Kennedy (Park Tudor) 18:22.1.
Floyd Central finishers: 24. Jaydon Cirincione 19:04.2; 39. Kaitlyn Stewart 19:21.6; 61. Savanna Liddle 19:44.1; 104. Sydney Baxter 20:18.7; 169. Natalie Clare 21:11.6; 186. Meredith Bielefeld 21:46.5; 199. Ella Neafus 22:36.1.
Providence finisher: 100. Maci Hoskins 20:17.5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.