NASHVILLE — The Floyd Central girls finished second, while the Highlander boys took third at Saturday’s Brown County Semistate.
Columbus North, which is ranked No. 1 in both the boys’ and girls’ state polls, captured both team titles.
On the girls’ side, the Bull Dogs had two of the top three finishers en route to 65 points — 31 ahead of the runner-up Highlanders. Seventh-ranked Northview took third (110) while No. 20 Jasper (164), No. 12 Bloomington North (175) and Princeton (201) rounded out the top six.
The top six teams and the top 10 individuals on non-qualifying teams advance to this Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.
Columbus North junior Julia Kiesler won the race. She covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 41.6 seconds. Forest Park senior Ellie Hall took second (18:08.8), North junior Brianna Newell was third (18:16.2) and Floyd senior Jaydon Cirincione finished fourth (18:22.8). Cirincione didn’t run in the sectional or regional in order to rest her hamstring.
“It was good. I think today I was taking it a little more conservative, just trying to get into the movement,” she said. “The first race back isn’t always going to be your best one. You’re trying to get your body used to going so fast and you’re trying to learn all the people. I think with everything considered — with coming back after two weeks, with only having this week as my full week of actually running, the other two were all cross-training — I’ll take it as a win. I might not be satisfied, I want to be doing better because I know I can. But I still think I did really good.”
Also for Floyd, sophomore Kaitlyn Stewart placed eighth (18:32.3), junior Savanna Liddle 15th (18:52.4), sophomore Emerson Elliott 32nd (19:14.3) and junior Hallie Mosier was 54th (20:07.0) to round out the team score.
“It went great today,” Highlanders coach Carl Hook said. “We were really happy. It looked like we were fast and in position where we needed to be. ... We were glad to have Jaydon back feeling good. Everybody ran great today, so we’re really happy. Right when they should have, they ran great. I’m really pleased and proud today, for sure.”
Providence junior Maci Hoskins took 20th (18:57.2) to snare the 10th, and final, individual spot for state.
Other area finishers included Charlestown junior Jessie McCoy in 33rd, Pirates sophomore Kaylee Kinser in 46th, New Albany sophomore Lauren Clark in 75th and Silver Creek freshman Bella Scott in 81st.
On the boys’ side, defending state champion Columbus North took home the team title with 45 points — 84 ahead of 15th-ranked Bloomington North, the runner-up. Twenty-first-ranked Floyd Central took third with 151 — six points ahead of 12th-ranked Northview, 45 better than No. 14 Bloomington South and 62 ahead of Austin.
The Highlanders were led by sophomore Will Conway, who finished seventh overall.
Columbus North’s Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff won the race in 15:10.5. Forest Park’s Spenser Wolf was second (15:18.4) while Jasper’s Abram Eckman took third (15:21.8). Conway wasn’t far behind, though, in a personal-best 15:39.9.
“I went out like a clown, I wasn’t smart,” Conway said. “I went out there and I was up there with the big guys — I was with Abram, Spenser and Reese. In the moment I felt like I belonged up there, in reality I didn’t, I was fading. Then once I got to the 2K mark I kind of checked myself back into the race. I was like, ‘OK I can’t keep letting people pass me, I’ve got to get some back.’ That’s what I did for the rest of the race. Me and a few guys just cranking and passing, it was fun.”
South Central senior Maddox Baker took 10th (15:44.9) while Floyd senior Weston Naville placed 11th (15:45.5).
Also for the Highlanders, senior Mitchell Meier took 25th (16:04.6), senior Adam Heitz was 60th (16:48.8) and freshman Noah Nifong placed 71st (16:58.5).
Conway called the team’s performance “insane.”
“The most impressive one, in my opinion, was Mitchell Meier,” Conway said. “He went from 16:35 to 16:04 ... that puts you in a different league than you were before, that’s just crazy.”
Meanwhile New Albany junior twins Aaron and Aidan Lord finished 15th and 20th, respectively. Both earned individual berths to the State Finals, with Aidan taking the last one.
“Our goal was just to get out there and put ourselves in a position to keep attacking it,” Aaron Lord said. “(Aidan) got out really well and I was stuck back. Then me and some kids found our way around and looped up. ... We knew around where we had to be to try to make it out. And then once it got to the end, I just gave it all I had.”
“I got out about 4:45 (in the first mile),” Aidan Lord said. “I came through the 2-mile about sub-10 I’m pretty sure, so it was quick. That kind of wore me out a bit, going through that fast, but I finished a couple of places behind (Aaron).”
Other area finishers included Christian Academy sophomore Alexander Pinckney in 22nd, Borden senior Sterling Mikel in 51st and Providence junior Ben Kelly in 52nd.
BROWN COUNTY SEMISTATE
Saturday at Eagle Park BOYS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 45, 2. Bloomington North 129, 3. Floyd Central 151, 4. Northview 157, 5. Bloomington South 196, 6. Austin 213, 7. Castle 220, 8. Jasper 257, 9. Evansville Reitz 277, 10. Terre Haute South 280, 11. Jennings County 290, 12. Evansville Central 293, 13. Forest Park 297, 14. New Albany 320, 15. Evansville Memorial 347, 16. Tell City 358, 17. South Knox 359, 18. Brown County 441, 19. Seymour 443, 20. Bloomfield 528.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (CN) 15:10.5; 2. Spenser Wolf (FP) 15:18.4; 3. Abram Eckman (Jasper) 15:21.8; 4. Matthew Newell (CN) 15:30.3; 5. Alexander Hooten (Ev. Central) 15:31.6; 6. Nolan Bailey (BN) 15:37.7; 7. Will Conway (FC) 15:39.9; 8. Nerius White (Northview) 15:40.0; 9. Matt Gambill (THS) 15:44.9; 10. Maddox Baker (South Central) 15:44.9.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 11. Weston Naville 15:45.5; 25. Mitchel Meier 16:04.6; 60. Adam Heitz 16:48.8; 71. Noah Nifong 16:58.5; 89. Nathan Wheatley 17:09.2; 90. Luca Cirincione 17:09.2.
New Albany finishers: 15. x—Aaron Lord 15:50.3; 20. x—Aidan Lord 15:55.4; 67. Benjamin Jacobs 16:55.3; 121. Gavin Thompson 17:29.3; 177. Isaiah Frazier 20:25.8; 178. Jacob Evaldi 20:29.7; 179. Jake Brown 20:33.9.
Christian Academy finisher: 22. Alexander Pinckney 16:01.9.
Borden finishers: 51. Sterling Mikel 16:40.6; 99. Nolan Flispart 17:14.9.
Providence finisher: 52. Ben Kelly 16:40.9.
Charlestown finisher: 132. Dylan Kinser 17:43.7.
Silver Creek finisher: 151. Alexander Carney 18:09.2.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Columbus North 65, 2. Floyd Central 96, 3. Northview 110, 4. Jasper 164, 5. Bloomington North 175, 6. Princeton 201, 7. Bloomington South 238, 8. Seymour 240, 9. South Knox 274, 10. Corydon Central 306, 11. Evansville Reitz 319, 12. Edgewood 331, 13. Forest Park 342, 14. Terre Haute South 359, 15. Austin 372, 16. Pike Central 376, 17. Jennings County 391, 18. Barr-Reeve 392, 19. Columbus East 398, 20. Heritage Hills 484.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Julia Kiesler (CN) 17:41.6; 2. Ellie Hall (FP) 18:08.8; 3. Brianna Newell (CN) 18:16.2; 4. Jaydon Cirincione (FC) 18:22.8; 5. Gnister Grant (Northview) 18:28.7; 6. Andi VanMeter (J) 18:31.7; 7. Lily Myers (Bloomington South) 18:32.1; 8. Kaitlyn Stewart (FC) 18:32.3; 9. Heidi Meade (Princeton) 18:39.3; 10. Haley Meade (Princeton) 18:43.2.
Other Floyd Central finishers: 15. Savanna Liddle 18:52.4; 32. Emerson Elliott 19:14.3; 54. Hallie Mosier 20:07.0; 64. Meredith Bielefeld 20:19.4; 76. Alice Main 20:35.2.
Providence: 20. x—Maci Hoskins 18:57.2.
Charlestown finishers: 33. Jessie McCoy 19:21.6; 46. Kaylee Kinser 19:48.4.
New Albany finishers: 75. Lauren Clark 20:33.8; 133. Priscilla Byrd 21:53.6.
Silver Creek finisher: 81. Bella Scott 20:40.0.
x — earned individual qualifying spot.
