NEW WASHINGTON — Led by Paul Giltner's third-place finish, the host Mustangs captured the boys' team title in their New Washington Invitational on Tuesday afternoon.
In addition to Giltner, the Mustangs had four other finishers among the top 22 to tally 50 points — five better than Charlestown. Henryville took third (68) while Christian Academy finished fourth (77) and Scottsburg fifth (91).
CAI's Alexander Pinckney won the race. The junior covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 32.12 seconds. Crothersville sophomore Dirk Crater was second in 17:57.68 while Giltner wasn't far behind in 18:04.91.
Junior Mason Oakley finished fourth (18:08.36) to lead the runner-up Pirates.
Karson Evans placed sixth (18:31.69) to pace the third-place Hornets.
On the girls' side, CAI had five runners in the top 11 to capture the team title. The Warriors finished with 35 points — six better than Charlestown. Scottsburg took third (86) while South Dearborn (91) was fourth and Shawe Memorial fifth (107).
Shawe's Calli Alderman won the race in 20:13.05.
Jackie McCoy paced the runner-up Pirates in second (20:50.40) while her teammate Kaylee Kinser took third (20:56.34).
Henryville's Hannah Ramsey finished fourth (21:05.88) while Hailey Hack led the CAI contingent in fifth (21:40.77).
NEW WASHINGTON INVITATIONAL
Tuesday
BOYS
Team scores: 1. New Washington 50, 2. Charlestown 55, 3. Henryville 68, 4. Christian Academy 77, 5. Scottsburg 91.
Winner: Alexander Pinckney (CAI) 16:32.12.
Top 5: 1. Pinckney (CAI) 16:32.12; 2. Dirk Crater (Crothersville) 17:57.68; 3. Paul Giltner (NW) 18:04.91; 4. Mason Oakley (Charlestown) 18:08.36; 5. Sam Fewell (Shawe Memorial) 18:13.79.
New Washington: 3. Giltner 18:04.91; 12. Cohen Briles 19:23.43; 15. Connor Shaffer 19:34.10; 16. AJ Franklin 19:36.08; 22. Kenny Sizemore 20:56.19; 40. Kaleb Coomer 26:58.26.
CAI: 1. Pinckney 16:32.12; 18. Mason Taylor 20:01.97; 19. Gavin Taylor 20:02.80; 33. Jack Lutz 22:32.57; 36. Eyan Braden 23:40.58; 41. Johnathan Stewart 27:39.35; 44. Riley Harper 34:54.77.
Charlestown: 4. Oakley 18:08.36; 9. Cameron Gemme 19:00.86; 14. Wyatt Chisman 19:33.29; 23. Austin Tullis 20:57.50; 24. Luke Hammond 21:12.99; 28. Luke Jones 21:34.77; 29. Cooper Lee 21:34.97; 30. Colin Gemme 21:37.74; 32. Zach Helton 22:26.12.
Henryville: 6. Karson Evans 18:31.69; 7. Mason Tolliver 18:42.98; 10. Keanu Wycoff 19:09.61; 34. Logan Holland 22:42.93; 42. Mark Andy Williams 28:04.53.
Clarksville: 20. Kodah Mendlik 20:06.23; 21. Jacob Perissi 20:55.67; 25. Evan Carmichael 21:22.39; 37. Garrett Skaggs 23:48.17.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Christian Acadmey 35, 2. Charlestown 41, 3. Scottsburg 86, 4. South Dearborn 91, 5. Shawe Memorial 107.
Winner: Calli Alderman (Shawe Memorial) 20:13.05.
Top 5: 1. Alderman (Shawe Memorial) 20:13.05; 2. Jackie McCoy (Charlestown) 20:50.40; 3. Kaylee Kinser (Charlestown) 20:56.34; 4. Hannah Ramsey (Henryville) 21:05.88; 5. Hailey Hack (CAI) 21:40.77.
Charlestown: 2. McCoy 20:50.40; 3. Kinser 20:56.34; 6. Victoria Snyder 21:53.61; 16. Macie Rhoten 24:43.11; 19. Raelynn Rufer 25:22.11; 28. Maggie Rhoten 28:05.19; 30. Aiden Stewart 28:16.29.
Henryville: 4. Hannah Ramsey 21:05.88.
CAI: 5. Hailey Hack 21:40.77; 7. Madison Smith 22:14.52; 8. Madelynn Lutz 22:34.26; 9. Anna Nash 22:41.01; 11. Adeline Oakley 23:04.20; 12. Katie Ammons 23:41.55; 31. Kate White 28:20.19.
Clarksville: 13. Kenzie Alexander 23:51.93.
New Washington: 25. Sami Mattingly 26:19.38.
